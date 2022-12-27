ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Riverside police officers save Christmas for burglary victims

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Patrol officers retrieved extra toys that were collected at the station and other officers and dispatchers donated $700 to save the family's Christmas, Riverside police said. Riverside Police Dept.

Some Riverside police officers saved Christmas for a family whose presents were stolen right out from under their tree in a burglary, the department said Tuesday.

Late Christmas Eve the single mother and her two sons returned to their apartment and discovered the burglary, according to a Riverside Police Department press release.

The patrol officers who responded took a report and left, but decided to do more for the family, officials said.

They retrieved extra toys that were collected at the station and other officers and dispatchers donated $700 to save the family's Christmas, police said.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the officers returned to the apartment to deliver the goods and Riverside firefighters followed a few hours later, officials said.

