ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Country 106.5 WYRK

You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY

If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead

A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

15 New Year’s Eve Parties In Western New York

Can you believe this is the final weekend of the year? Time flew by, and if you’re ready to embark on a new year, there are a few different ways you can ring it in!. After the historic Christmas blizzard, you may be jumping at the opportunity to get out of the house this weekend and celebrate the new year, and if you have no idea where to go this weekend, we’re here to help!
NEW YORK STATE
bestofnj.com

The Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide: 2023 Edition

Each week, Best of NJ introduces readers to new eateries in their area. But as a special annual feature, we curate our best profiles as one easy-to-read feature. With this in mind, we are proud to present the Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide for 2023. These are the restaurants we showcased throughout the previous year that deserve special recognition.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy