Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you.
New York Police On Alert This Weekend
What we leave behind in 2022 we can learn from and what we look forward to in 2023 we can be inspired by.
Tolls are going up on N.J. highways, bridges and tunnels in 2023. Here’s how much and where.
Arriving with the New Year are toll increases in 2023 on some of the state’s and regions largest toll highways, bridges and tunnels, coming on the heels of hikes in 2020 and 2021. If drivers are left groaning at the news, they have good reason to. The toll increases...
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week’s blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced.
You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY
If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead
A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
The New Jersey Resident Who Saw the Three Orbs Described How They Hovered in a Stacked Pattern.
According to Mutual UFO Network evidence, a Bloomfield witness saw three orange-colored orbs hovering at 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022. (MUFON). The witness was southbound on the Garden State Parkway around exit 148. The witness witnessed the objects turning a curve. The witness reported seeing three orbs hovering in...
New York City May Soon Usurp Atlantic City As a US Gambling Destination – Addabbo
Household name US gambling destination cities are Atlantic City and Las Vegas, in alphabetical order. However, New York City may soon replace New Jersey’s resort city on that short list, New York Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. told NJGamblingSites today. Addabbo, D-Ozone Park, said to NJGamblingSites:. It’s conceivable that...
15 New Year’s Eve Parties In Western New York
Can you believe this is the final weekend of the year? Time flew by, and if you’re ready to embark on a new year, there are a few different ways you can ring it in!. After the historic Christmas blizzard, you may be jumping at the opportunity to get out of the house this weekend and celebrate the new year, and if you have no idea where to go this weekend, we’re here to help!
N.J.’s traffic deaths hit grim milestone with highest number of people killed in 15 years
New Jersey set another grim record for traffic deaths in 2022 as the number of people killed on the state roads rose again. As of Friday, 698 people had died in crashes in New Jersey this year, State Police fatality statistics show. That number topped the 2021 death toll, when 697 people were killed in crashes and collisions, the highest since 2007.
Bills Mafia Getting Together To Help Shovel Out Buffalo Residents
As Western New York continues to dig out after the weekend blizzard, Bills Mafia members are being called out to help out the residents in Buffalo.
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
Buffalo Has Commanding Lead For New York Golden Snowball Award
It has been a wild start to the snow season here in New York and every year one lucky (or unlucky) city takes home the Golden Snowball award for getting the most snow during the winter season.
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
The Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide: 2023 Edition
Each week, Best of NJ introduces readers to new eateries in their area. But as a special annual feature, we curate our best profiles as one easy-to-read feature. With this in mind, we are proud to present the Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide for 2023. These are the restaurants we showcased throughout the previous year that deserve special recognition.
These New Jersey News stories caught a lot of attention in 2022
There is always something to learn in the news every day and there is so much that happens daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and looking back at what happened over the course of a year that makes us want to take a look at what successes can be built on and what took place that calls for action and change.
