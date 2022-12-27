ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

U.S. home prices decline for the fourth month in a row

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Average U.S. home prices declined for the fourth straight month and aggressive rate policies from the Federal Reserve suggest downward trends will continue, analysis released Tuesday found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeQcZ_0jvjETwt00
The latest Case-Shiller index shows the average price of home declined for the fourth straight month to October. Analysts expect that to continue against a backdrop of higher lending rates. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index showed the average price of a home increased by 9.2% on an annual basis in October, down from the 10.7% increase reported in the previous month.

The decline marks the fourth month in a row for a slump in home prices, but follows the major surge that extended from late 2021 to the first half of the year.

"Prices declined in every city in October, with a median change of -0.9%," said Craig J. Lazzara, the managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Year-over-year price gains in all 20 cities were lower in October than they had been in September; the median year-over-year increase across the 20 cities was 8.3%."

That follows data from the National Association of Realtors that showed existing home sales declined 7.7% in November , relative to October levels. Year-over-year, sales fell from 6.33 million in November 2021 to 4.09 million last month.

The Mortgage Bankers Association, meanwhile, reported that mortgage applications to purchase a home declined by 0.1% and are around 36% lower than during the same period last year.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with balances of $647,200 or less was 6.34%, down from the previous rate of 6.42%. The rate on a 30-year mortgage backed by the FHA declined from 6.4% to 6.35%. The mortgage on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in January was closer to 3.5%.

Inflation in general, meanwhile, remains high. The increase of 7.1% in the shelter component of the U.S. Consumer Price Index matches the overall rate of inflation.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is trying to dampen that inflation with steady hikes in lending rates, which could cast dark clouds over housing for the foreseeable future.

"As the Federal Reserve continues to move interest rates higher, mortgage financing continues to be a headwind for home prices," Lazzara said. "Given the continuing prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, prices may well continue to weaken."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 28

Shaft
4d ago

Still to high for many! When housing prices actually come down to what a house is worth only then should anyone buy and y’all know that’s never going to happen!

Reply(2)
8
Natalia Gromov
3d ago

We should thank the investors saturating the marker and creating bidding wars while inflating the prices. We should see a decline of 35% plus and even that is not enough in most markets. Phoenix is a prime example of how a house from plywood and spit costs over $400k. It is a joke.

Reply(1)
3
Ron Dunaway
4d ago

maybe the power that be at the property tax office should be reading this. they sure picked my eyes.

Reply
3
Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Fortune

Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret

Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
OREGON STATE
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban's Solution To a Big Problem in America

Some have tried it but they fell flat on their face. It is as if the pharmaceutical industry, and more particularly, drug prices were an unbreakable juggernaut. In 2018, JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report and its founder Jeff Bezos, and legendary investor Warren Buffett joined forces to shake up this industry. Given the three names involved and their influence, it was expected that something would change in favor of consumers, who often find themselves strangled by colossal drug bills.
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
509K+
Followers
70K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy