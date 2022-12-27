Read full article on original website
Marlon Brando Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
It's difficult, when simply hearing the name Marlon Brando, to not immediately picture him as Vito Corleone. That role in "The Godfather" become his most iconic. But it was just one of the many incredibly well-known parts he played over his impressive career, essentially giving more than enough reason for the industry to carve his face in the cliffside, next to the Hollywood sign. And despite starring in classics like "Apocalypse Now," and "A Streetcar Named Desire," the legendary actor finished his career with an underachieving flop.
M3GAN's Producers Assure Horror Fans The Film's PG-13 Rating Won't Dampen The Scares
"M3GAN" isn't even in theaters yet, and there's already a ton of buzz surrounding it. The first trailer mesmerized audiences in the mood to keep the horror renaissance we find ourselves in to keep going. The titular doll's proclivity for dancing and that cold, dead look in her eyes made her an instant meme, and the memes will only keep coming when the movie finally comes out on January 6, 2023.
Glass Onion Just Changed The Hierarchy Of Power For Wrestlers In Hollywood (Sorry, Dwayne)
From Andre the Giant to Hulk Hogan, wrestling greats have often left the ring for various Hollywood stints. The most notable shift was by Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, who even seemingly got approval to take over as the next action star from Arnold Schwarzenegger when the latter appeared in one of his first films. Schwarzenegger has an uncredited cameo in "The Rundown" as a bar patron who passes by, telling Johnson's character, "Have fun."
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Much Prefers The Show's Single-Camera Format
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
How Historically Accurate Is Netflix's Rise Of Empires: Ottoman?
Among Netflix's offerings, historical docudramas have often been a staple, with shows such as "Vikings: Valhalla" and "The Last Kingdom." In 2020, a new series joined their ranks. Titled "Rise of Empires: Ottoman," the show follows the rule of Mehmed the Conqueror, who oversaw the Ottoman Empire during the time...
Darren Aronofsky's The Whale Nearly Had A Very Different Director And Star
Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, is a character study constructed around one man's pain and impending brush with mortality. Since its debut at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, the film has won both critical praise for its emotional storytelling and criticism for how the film handles its central character. The debate stems from the use of prosthetics to depict an obese person. The New Yorker's Michael Schulman summed up one side of the argument by writing, "In 'humanizing' Charlie, Aronofsky seems to want to repel the viewer so that we can pat ourselves on the back for finding the man in the monster."
Stanley Kubrick And Tom Cruise Pushed TAR's Todd Field To Start Directing His Own Movies
Todd Field is once again in Academy Award conversations thanks to his work on "Tár." The psychological drama stars Cate Blanchett as the titular world-famous composer has been described as one of the tensest films to come out of 2022, and audiences shouldn't be surprised if it snags a couple of Oscar nominations later in 2023. Blanchett has already been nominated for a Golden Globe, with plenty of other outlets praising her performance, in particular (via NBC News). However, the movie only managed to come together under the watchful eye of Field.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Daughter Is A Real-Life Wednesday Addams
Since the November 2022 release of "Wednesday," which Netflix users spent a record-breaking 341.23 million hours viewing during its first week (via Deadline), it's impossible to go on social media without seeing a post about the spooky series, especially the countless recreations of Jenna Ortega's iconic dance scene. Thanks to...
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Believes The Show's Imperfect Characters Are What Attracts Viewers
"Grey's Anatomy" is one of primetime TV's greatest success stories. In its 19th season as of the time of writing, the show is not only the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, but also the sixth longest-running primetime series of any show currently on the air, per Forbes. It has weathered scandals, lost its original showrunner Shonda Rhimes, and lost most of its original cast — yet, it continues to chug along.
One Piece Film: Red Takes The Anime To The Next Level With Its Social Commentary
When anime is done well, the genre can take viewers on a surreal adventure while also sharing important life lessons. This has long been one of the defining principles of Japanese animation rooted in the adventure subgenre. This category allows character odysseys that offer ample opportunities to explore social themes.
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Had A Small Role In CSI: NY As One Of Her First Gigs
Between her role as the star and titular character of Netflix's "Addams Family" spin-off "Wednesday" and her role as Tara Carpenter in 2022's "Scream" and 2023's "Scream VI," Jenna Ortega is one of the more recognizable faces in television and films. Ortega got her start as a Disney Channel star, having starred in both the Disney Channel original series "Stuck in the Middle" and the Disney Channel original animated series "Elena of Avalor."
Kevin Costner's Dad Thought Yellowstone Was Going To Ruin His Son's Career
Given Kevin Costner's longstanding association with the Western genre, which has seen him play the likes of Wyatt Earp and appear in everything from "Dances with Wolves" to "Silverado" (per IMDb), it just makes sense that he's starring as ranching family patriarch John Dutton in "Yellowstone." It's also appropriate that he's earning praise for his work as Dutton.
Yellowstone's Jefferson White Gets As Stumped By Those Jimmy Cliffhangers As Rest Of Us
In "Yellowstone," the Dutton ranch comes above all else, and there is no more obvious representation of this than poor Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White). Maligned for actions that landed him in prison, the Duttons give him a way to redeem himself. His only option is to accept a brand from Yellowstone's chief handler, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), in his most upsetting scene of Season 1. Barbaric or not, Jimmy accepts this offer. Regrettably, for the new ranch hand, this is only the beginning of his torment.
Spider-Man Fans Are Still Grieving The Saddest Death In All The Movies
While Peter Parker gets his powers from a radioactive spider bite, one of the most compelling things about the character is his youth. This gives him a new angle compared to older heroes, but audiences are reminded that there's a downside: Peter has some maturing to do. And what better way to spur character development than by grief?
Fan Reimagines Jenna Ortega As Marvel's White Tiger In Stunning Artwork
Within the Marvel universe of comics, there are many superheroes that have been forgotten due to the passage of time and popular Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptations. Starting in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," and continuing in two successful follow-up films set in Wakanda, the character of Black Panther was finally brought to life on the screen. The same was also seen on Disney+ with 2022's "Werewolf by Night," which marked a new beginning in bringing some of these bygone characters to the screen. White Tiger is but one of many of these superheroes that have long been cult favorites. Also known as Ava Ayala, White Tiger's fighting skills and protective streak put her on equal footing with other great Marvel female superheroes.
