Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Believes The Show's Imperfect Characters Are What Attracts Viewers
"Grey's Anatomy" is one of primetime TV's greatest success stories. In its 19th season as of the time of writing, the show is not only the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, but also the sixth longest-running primetime series of any show currently on the air, per Forbes. It has weathered scandals, lost its original showrunner Shonda Rhimes, and lost most of its original cast — yet, it continues to chug along.
The Office's Rainn Wilson Thinks The Show Made Some Mistakes After Steve Carell's Exit
One of the most popular TV shows ever made, NBC's "The Office" still has an ardent fanbase obsessed with its vast ensemble of characters and the talented actors who portrayed them. Though some have pushed their career far from the cheery comedy of the iconic workplace mockumentary (such as Steve Carell and John Krasinski, who now race to darker projects like Hulu's "The Patient" and Prime Video's "Jack Ryan," respectively), much of the show's cast are delighted to revel in their unique success.
What Has DJ Qualls Been Doing Since Leaving Supernatural?
When DJ Qualls first appeared in "Supernatural," he easily could have been a one-and-done character. "The New Guy" actor portrayed Garth, a fellow hunter who became one of the most underrated characters of the series. His debut brings light and heart to one of the more disturbing episodes of "Supernatural" history in Season 7. Most of the episode revolves around Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Garth trying to take down a crossroads demon while Sam (Jared Padalecki) is brainwashed and gaslit by a love potion — regrettably played for laughs in a tone-deaf scenario.
Which Characters Has Cara Buono Played On Law & Order?
A show like "Law & Order" has plenty of chances to bring in lesser-known actors for different roles. Though this may seem a little shocking to hear, when one considers that "Law & Order" and its subsequent spin-offs have hundreds and hundreds of episodes, it becomes a little bit easier to understand how an actor can manage to achieve such a feat. This is even further augmented by the fact that these shows typically have an "episode of the week" format where the individual stories are fairly contained within one episode, though there can be plots that are woven throughout episodes and seasons.
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Patrick John Flueger Is Nervous About Jesse Lee Soffer Returning To Direct Chicago PD
For those "Chicago P.D." fans who are still lying on the ground, defeated after hearing the news that the show's longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer has decided to end his run playing Det. Jay Halstead for good, it's time to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and take in some good news. Despite the fact that the crushing effects from the revelation are still justified, fans can take some solace in the news that Soffer will be back, in some capacity, quicker than they might expect. That's because Soffer has signed on to step behind the camera for a Season 10 episode, making his directorial debut.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Much Prefers The Show's Single-Camera Format
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Gets Physically Sore From Playing Mary's Rigid Character
Acting can be physically demanding and, at times, even grueling. There are countless stories of movies that permanently damaged actors' bodies. Action star Bruce Willis told The Guardian in 2007 that he suffered "two-thirds partial hearing loss" in his left ear when shooting "Die Hard." According to The Hollywood Reporter, George Clooney suffered a spinal injury performing a stunt for his 2005 film "Syriana" that left him in severe long-term pain that could only be partially relieved from surgery.
Leslie Jones Addresses The Hate She Got From Ghostbusters
It's safe to say that 2016 was a strange time for the "Ghostbusters" franchise. With Bill Murray refusing to return to the franchise following 1989's "Ghostbusters 2" (via IndieWire) and the death of Harold Ramis in 2014 (via Chicago Tribune), Sony instead decided to reboot the franchise, focusing on a fresh female-centric cast of paranormal hunters with "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig helming it all. The result was 2016's "Ghostbusters," also known as "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," which followed the cast of colorful characters as they try breaking into the ghost catching business.
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
Marlon Brando Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
It's difficult, when simply hearing the name Marlon Brando, to not immediately picture him as Vito Corleone. That role in "The Godfather" become his most iconic. But it was just one of the many incredibly well-known parts he played over his impressive career, essentially giving more than enough reason for the industry to carve his face in the cliffside, next to the Hollywood sign. And despite starring in classics like "Apocalypse Now," and "A Streetcar Named Desire," the legendary actor finished his career with an underachieving flop.
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Why Renée Royce From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
Everyone remembers the lovely Renée Royce from the early seasons of NBC's "Chicago Fire." One of the first significant flames for the fan-favorite lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), the well-accomplished beauty had a short and somewhat bittersweet storyline. Royce and Severide had a cute meet-cute after Royce's car almost caught fire, and Severide rescued her; while he was initially reluctant to begin a relationship, he eventually let his guard down.
How Historically Accurate Is Netflix's Rise Of Empires: Ottoman?
Among Netflix's offerings, historical docudramas have often been a staple, with shows such as "Vikings: Valhalla" and "The Last Kingdom." In 2020, a new series joined their ranks. Titled "Rise of Empires: Ottoman," the show follows the rule of Mehmed the Conqueror, who oversaw the Ottoman Empire during the time...
D.J. Tanner's Worst Moment On Full House, According To Fans
Nobody ever accused D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) of being the fun one on "Full House." Even Bure, in an interview with ET shortly before the premiere of the sequel series "Fuller House," said that D.J. was very much the mom of the group in this latest series. "She is a little bit like Danny Tanner as a dad," Bure explained. "She's very organized and orderly. I mean, she's a single mom, so she sort of has to be with three kids. And she's the mom of the group in every way. Between Kimmy and Stephanie, she's just a little more straight-laced than everyone else is. And the other girls kind of loosen her up along the way."
Pat Sajak Knows That His Big Hope For Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Is A Longshot
"Wheel of Fortune" has been airing since 1975, but the prime-time "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" is a relatively recent phenomenon, debuting in 2021. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, host Pat Sajak explained why they waited so long to finally launch "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." "Part of it is, we've always been careful about not getting the show overexposed. ... this seemed like the time to do it because of what's going on in the world. Wheel of Fortune is kind of a sign of normalcy for people; they were very glad to have us back on the air."
Kevin Costner's Dad Thought Yellowstone Was Going To Ruin His Son's Career
Given Kevin Costner's longstanding association with the Western genre, which has seen him play the likes of Wyatt Earp and appear in everything from "Dances with Wolves" to "Silverado" (per IMDb), it just makes sense that he's starring as ranching family patriarch John Dutton in "Yellowstone." It's also appropriate that he's earning praise for his work as Dutton.
Yellowstone's Jefferson White Gets As Stumped By Those Jimmy Cliffhangers As Rest Of Us
In "Yellowstone," the Dutton ranch comes above all else, and there is no more obvious representation of this than poor Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White). Maligned for actions that landed him in prison, the Duttons give him a way to redeem himself. His only option is to accept a brand from Yellowstone's chief handler, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), in his most upsetting scene of Season 1. Barbaric or not, Jimmy accepts this offer. Regrettably, for the new ranch hand, this is only the beginning of his torment.
