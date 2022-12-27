Read full article on original website
Hutchinson woman hospitalized after car strikes semi's trailer
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by 87-year-old Mary Emma Zook of Hutchinson was northbound on Dean Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 50 five miles west of South Hutchinson, when the Toyota then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer on a 2023 Peterbilt semi driven by 23-year-old Jeffrey Allen Nelson of Bruce, Wisconsin.
Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
Cattle truck crash shuts down southbound I-135 in Saline County
No one was injured in the crash near the exit for Mentor and Smolan.
Plans may be changing for fire station once trucks move
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is going to have a meeting next month to talk about the future of what will be the old fire station once the new one is finished in May. "We have started the conversation with all of our emergency...
Salina man escapes custody after multi-county chase
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Salina man who escaped custody early this morning after a multi-county chase. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jim Hughes said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 31
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bentz, Pamela Renee; 50; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Contempt of Court; Indirect. NAME:...
Salina man killed in NW Kansas crash
GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man was killed Saturday evening in Graham County after he drove off the road and his vehicle flipped upside down. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ali Swanson, 40, of Salina, was driving eastbound on North Road when he failed to negotiate the corner at 255th Avenue. His vehicle, a 1996 Cadillac Deville, left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.
Small earthquake shakes part of eastern Saline County today
A minor earthquake struck east-southeast of Salina Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.0 magnitude quake struck at 3:24 p.m. Wesnesday. The quake was centered just east of S. Whitmore Road between E. Water Well Road and E. Schilling Road.
Shots fired in south Salina; local man arrested
A local man was arrested after he allegedly fired a handgun into the air in south Salina early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 2400 block of S. Ninth Street at 1 a.m. Friday after a witness reported seeing a Hispanic man in a black pickup firing a handgun five times into the air. Officers searching the area found four shell casings.
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Hutchinson man arrested for shooting gun outside bar
A Hutchinson man was arrested after police say he fired a gun into the air outside a bar the day after Christmas.
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
White City man arrested on suspicion of drug possession, trafficking contraband
Morris County deputies have arrested one person on suspected drug activity. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop in White City around 7:40 pm Friday, and the K-9 Kimber alerted to a smell of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search, allegedly finding unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
Tripledemic: Salina urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours
Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
Kansas sheriff warns residents of land purchase scam
OTTAWA COUNTY —The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is warning residents of a property scam. On the department's social media page, Sheriff Russ Thorton wrote, "Citizens Of Ottawa County, it has been brought to our attention that several of you have received a letter from “Tekoa Da Silva” wanting to buy your land. I did some research on Mr. Da Silva on the internet and he has done the same thing in many different counties in Kansas where citizens have been warned about doing business with him."
1 Vision leases more airport space, needs workers
While economic conditions have significantly cooled, business at 1 Vision Aviation is hot as ever for the full-service MRO company that its owner and president Jim Sponder has built up in Salina. “We’re doing heavy checks, paint, interiors, all in a one-stop shop. That’s us. We do it all,” he...
