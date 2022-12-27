ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Ring in 2023 safely

Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year’s celebration, which includes not drinking and driving. During the 2022 New Year’s holiday period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes in Missouri. The...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Missing Children’s Day poster contest open to 5th graders

To help children learn about staying safe and to raise awareness of missing children, the Department of Public Safety is inviting Missouri fifth-graders to participate in the annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The national winner and his/her parents and teacher will be invited to Washington, D.C. to...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart

JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy