Ringing in the New Year with fireworks? Be mindful of restrictions
Make sure if you’re going to enjoy some fireworks tonight, that you do so safely and consider others before firing off roman candles well after midnight. Those who want to ring in the New Year with some explosive fun should remember that even though fireworks are permitted to be used to celebrate the impending end […] The post Ringing in the New Year with fireworks? Be mindful of restrictions appeared first on Polk Today.
theeverymom.com
20 Fun New Year’s Eve Crafts and Activities for Kids
Spending New Year’s Eve as a family can be one of the most special ways to connect and create new memories. While the grown-ups look forward to toasting at midnight, there’s nothing that says you can’t have an early celebration that includes the whole family—even babies, toddlers, and little kids. Making the countdown to the new year special with little ones is all about having fun New Year’s Eve crafts and activities ready to go.
macaronikid.com
Noon Year's Eve Balloon Countdown a Kid-Friendly Way to Celebrate
New Year's isn't always the most kid-friendly holiday since most of the action happens too late at night. This year, even with most of us at home, kids will likely be in bed long before the clock strikes 12. (Truth be told, we likely will be too!) So we're going...
TODAY.com
Here are the do's and don’ts of champagne on New Year’s Eve, according to 'Brunch with Babs' star
Barbara Costello, known as “Brunch With Babs” on TikTok, is marking New Year’s Eve with a few of her tips and tricks to handle champagne on one of the biggest nights of the year. Costello shared a video on her Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 31, sharing three...
macaronikid.com
New Year's Eve with Kids Staying in to Celebrate!
What are your plans for New Year's Eve? And will you celebrate with your little ones? Here are a few ideas for a New Year's Eve celebration at home with the family. Remove and put away all the Christmas ornaments from your tree. Replace them with shiny silvery balls, mardi gras beads, tinsel, party poppers, noisemakers, and New Year's decorations from the party section of your local store.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
travelawaits.com
Hallmark Channel Is Hosting The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village — How To See It
Here at TravelAwaits, we’re slightly obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies and Christmas light displays, so imagine our excitement when we found out Hallmark was putting on its very own holiday light display! Enchant, presented by the Hallmark Channel, features a light maze, an ice skating trail, a Christmas market, festive treats, and more! There are plenty of photo ops throughout, including a chance to get your pic with the big man in red. Enchant is happening throughout December in a city near you. Here’s what to expect at this fabulous Hallmark holiday light display event.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the last day at Munch’s Restaurant
Debra White served breakfast and lunch at Munch’s Restaurant and Sundries for 28 years. Owner Larry Munch had been threatening to retire for as long as she can remember, so she didn’t take him seriously when he told the staff last month that a sale was imminent for the Old Southeast eatery and the neighboring properties that had been in his family since 1950.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Celebrating 2023 Without Alcohol
Do you want to stay sober for New Year's this year? Alcohol-free celebrations are cheaper and New Year's Day is the perfect time to test one out!. New Year's Eve is a time to be with loved ones and reflect on the year past, but that doesn't mean it has to revolve around food and drink.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vanessa Williams will guide the historic Vinoy into the future
From South Korea to Beverley Hills, Vanessa Williams has traveled the globe, restoring and renovating luxury hotels. After serving more than 30 years in the industry, Williams, a South African native, is tackling her new role as the general manager of the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort and Golf Club.
