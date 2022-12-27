Make sure if you’re going to enjoy some fireworks tonight, that you do so safely and consider others before firing off roman candles well after midnight. Those who want to ring in the New Year with some explosive fun should remember that even though fireworks are permitted to be used to celebrate the impending end […] The post Ringing in the New Year with fireworks? Be mindful of restrictions appeared first on Polk Today.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO