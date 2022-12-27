Read full article on original website
Lois Tinklenberg
Lois Tinklenberg, age 97, of Zeeland, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital. Lois graduated from Western Christian High School in Hull, IA, and from Calvin College. She taught elementary school in Orange City, IA, and Grand Rapids, MI. Lois loved family, music, books, and flowers. Embracing life, she daily walked with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a member of Haven Christian Reformed Church.
Amy Jo DeKruyter
Heaven welcomed Amy Jo DeKruyter, age 52, of Holland, MI, into her eternal home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A beautiful mother, wife, sister, and daughter, she died after a year-long journey with multiforme glioblastoma. Amy’s unforgettable smile, sparkling eyes, a listening ear, and warm welcome marked a life of love, service, and deep Christian faith. Born in 1970, she attended Zeeland Public Schools, traveling to Bolivia in her senior year of high school as a Rotary exchange student. After a double major in Spanish and Psychology/Sociology at Hope College (’92), she earned a Masters in Social Work at Western Michigan University (’95). These early interests in other cultures, languages, and peoples, and in working to enrich the lives of others, can be traced across Amy’s life. Her love for teaching was seen in her years as a substitute teacher—often in Spanish—at Borculo Christian, Zeeland Christian, and Zeeland Public Schools, giving piano lessons, leading Community Bible Study groups, and teaching children’s worship at church. She also worked and volunteered for many years at South Olive Christian School. Teaching was often combined with Amy’s passion for community service. She was a Crop Walk coordinator for more than ten years and taught classes on canning and pie-making through Zeeland Recreation. Church stood at the center of Amy’s life. She worked for the Reformed Church in America as Coordinator for Volunteer Services (’96-’06), served on the boards of Western Theological Seminary and Camp Geneva, and continually volunteered at North Holland Reformed Church, whether coordinating Christmas programs, organizing youth group hayrides, or making pies for the Ottawa County Fair.
Beulah Derks
Beulah (Bea) Derks, age 81, of Holland, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Bea was born to Chester and Venna Daniel on March 6, 1941, in Kenvir, Kentucky. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1958. She attended Bronson School of Nursing in Kalamazoo, Michigan, graduating...
Jane TenHarmsel
Jane TenHarmsel, age 92, of Zeeland, passed away on December 25th, 2022. Jane was born July 8th, 1930 in Thesinge, Netherlands to Henry and Linda Huizinga. In 1952, Jane immigrated to the U.S. with her family, including her parents and 3 brothers. She married Peter Huitsing in 1953 and he had followed her to the U.S. Following his death, she raised her 3 children by working as a seamstress. Jane loved the textile arts and sewed custom draperies and knitted hundreds of afghans, sweaters, and booties; and enjoyed making liturgical banners for her church. In 1969, she married Anthony TenHarmsel and they enjoyed 45 years together making many memories during their travels throughout the U.S. and Europe.
Dorotea Sosa
Dorotea Sosa, age 71, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. A visitation for Dorotea will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial, 11939 James St, Holland, Michigan 49424, followed by a funeral service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
Holland Police Log December 29-30, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Zeeland Schools Sweep Holiday Tourney; Hope Hoops Split
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 30, 2022) – High school boys’ basketball action last night saw these results:. Traverse City St. Francis 53, West Ottawa 50 (overtime) Zeeland East 50, Coopersville 45 (overtime) Zeeland West 67, Whitehall 47. This afternoon, West Ottawa’s boys take on Traverse City West at a...
Unemployment Down Along Lakeshore in November
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 29, 2022) – Jobless rates slid along the Lakeshore last month. In numbers released on Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, unemployment stood at 2.8 percent in Ottawa County and 3.1 percent in Allegan County for the month of November. That put the Lakeshore counties third and tied for eighth, respectively, among Michigan’s 83 counties. In October, joblessness stood at three percent even in Ottawa County and 3.2 percent in Allegan County.
Ottawa Co. Issues Advisory for Drain/Culvert Clearance
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 30, 2022) – Another aspect of the clean up following last weekend’s winter storm along the Lakeshore has emerged. On Thursday, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt issued a statement asking residents to move ice, snow and debris from drains near homes and neighborhoods. “This can allow water to move away from structures and road, decreasing the chances for flooding damage,” Hunt said. “Successfully moving water through the system now can also minimize our risk of flooding during the spring thaw, so thank you in advance for the help.”
