New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar Boat
Problems have been plaguing the iconic Staten Island FerryPhoto byPhoto by Documerica on UnsplashonUnsplash. During the rush hour of Thursday, December 22, 2022, a fire broke out on the The Sandy Ground, a new 85 million dollar ferry. This is one of three of Staten Island's recently commissioned Ollis-class vessels. At the time, the rush hour ferry was carrying 16 crew members and 868 passengers. The fire began in the engine room, just after 5 pm. Five injuries due to minor smoke inhalation were reported. Those individuals were taken to area hospitals.
Fire at Richmond Hotel in St. George causes large emergency response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire at the Richmond Hotel in St. George on New Year’s Eve morning. The fire was called in at 10:05 a.m. and was placed under control with no injuries, according to the FDNY. A firefighter on the scene previously...
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
1 dead, 1 critical after car falls from bridge into LIRR trainyard in Brooklyn
One person was killed and one was severely injured when a car flipped over a bridge into a trainyard in Prospect Heights on Friday, according to police.
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
Road maintenance to take place on Staten Island next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week on streets throughout Staten Island. There is no paving or milling scheduled, but the maintenance will take place from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6. No work is scheduled for Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Since Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday is officially observed in the city on Monday, Jan. 2.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
Girl, 13, missing for nearly a week from Staten Island home: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing Dec. 23 from her home on the borough’s North Shore. Christy Valentin, of Mariners Lane in Mariners Harbor, was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 7 a.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD.
Man stabbed in the arm on Upper West Side
It happened around 4 p.m. Friday near 83rd and West End Ave.
Best Chinese restaurants on Staten Island | Best of 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the final 2022 Best of Staten Island category, we asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurants in the borough, and they nominated 62 standout spots through hundreds of comments on social media. The top-three vote-getters were Loon Chuan of Tottenvillle, Empire Szechuan...
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
NYPD announces Manhattan street closures for New Year's Eve
NEW YORK -- Several Manhattan streets will be shut down Saturday for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.Street closures will begin around 4 a.m. Saturday on the following streets:Seventh Avenue from 42nd-49th streetsBroadway from 42nd-49th streets43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenuesAdditional closures will go into effect at 11 a.m.:Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-59th streets38th-56th streets from Sixth to Eighth avenuesCommercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access the following streets after 11 a.m.:North on Sixth Avenue from 34th-59th streetsNorth on Eighth Avenue from 34th-59th streetsEast of Ninth Avenue from 37th-59th streetsWest of Fifth Avenue from 35th-59th streetsPolice officers will begin directing spectators into viewing sections around 3 p.m.Screening will take place at the following entry points:38th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues49th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues52nd Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues56th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenuesUmbrellas, backpacks, lawn chairs, coolers, large bags and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
Happy New Year to everyone! Adoptable pets here for the taking: Dec. 31- Jan. 1
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What do dog noses have that humans don’t? They have up to 300 million olfactory receptors in their noses, compared to about six million humans. And the part of a dog’s brain devoted to analyzing smells is about 40 times greater than ours. Dogs also have neophilia, which means they are attracted to new and exciting odors.
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
Staten Island Bed Bath & Beyond closing: Some empty shelves, but great deals throughout the store
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond in New Springville draws closer to its final days, opportunistic shoppers have taken advantage of the sales being offered. Upon approaching the home goods storefront, shoppers will notice bold signs that draw attention to the storewide...
The city might build a giant sports facility at this popular park in Staten Island
Earlier this week, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation announced its intention to turn the now-battered Willowbrook Park in Staten Island into an year-round recreation facility. More specifically, the agency just released a Request for Proposals for the development, operation and maintenance of the destination. "Parks is...
‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
