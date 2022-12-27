ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Anne Spollen

Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar Boat

Problems have been plaguing the iconic Staten Island FerryPhoto byPhoto by Documerica on UnsplashonUnsplash. During the rush hour of Thursday, December 22, 2022, a fire broke out on the The Sandy Ground, a new 85 million dollar ferry. This is one of three of Staten Island's recently commissioned Ollis-class vessels. At the time, the rush hour ferry was carrying 16 crew members and 868 passengers. The fire began in the engine room, just after 5 pm. Five injuries due to minor smoke inhalation were reported. Those individuals were taken to area hospitals.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Raj guleria

More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC

On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Road maintenance to take place on Staten Island next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week on streets throughout Staten Island. There is no paving or milling scheduled, but the maintenance will take place from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6. No work is scheduled for Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Since Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday is officially observed in the city on Monday, Jan. 2.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD announces Manhattan street closures for New Year's Eve

NEW YORK -- Several Manhattan streets will be shut down Saturday for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.Street closures will begin around 4 a.m. Saturday on the following streets:Seventh Avenue from 42nd-49th streetsBroadway from 42nd-49th streets43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenuesAdditional closures will go into effect at 11 a.m.:Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-59th streets38th-56th streets from Sixth to Eighth avenuesCommercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access the following streets after 11 a.m.:North on Sixth Avenue from 34th-59th streetsNorth on Eighth Avenue from 34th-59th streetsEast of Ninth Avenue from 37th-59th streetsWest of Fifth Avenue from 35th-59th streetsPolice officers will begin directing spectators into viewing sections around 3 p.m.Screening will take place at the following entry points:38th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues49th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues52nd Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues56th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenuesUmbrellas, backpacks, lawn chairs, coolers, large bags and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.  
MANHATTAN, NY
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

