"Hundreds" of air travelers impacted by weather-related delays and cancellations at Fargo's Hector International Airport

valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
740thefan.com
Lindquist announces plan to camp outside Good Morning America
FARGO (KFGO) – Operation Sleep Out was set to end Saturday night at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, but Mark J. Lindquist announced Friday night that he has one night left after that. Lindquist said his campaign to raise awareness, money, and supplies for the people of Ukraine has...
valleynewslive.com
Water main break floods street in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working to clean up after a water main break in north Fargo on Wednesday morning. Water poured onto the sidewalk and into the street near 501 4th Street North. The original call came in just after 10:30 a.m. Valley News Team’s Aaron Walling said water was pouring into the street from multiple spots.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Library's to begin "All the Feels" reading program on January 2nd
(Fargo, ND) -- People of all ages, are invited to attend an upcoming winter reading program hosted by Fargo's Libraries. The "All the Feels" program is taking place between Monday, January 2, and Sunday, February 26th. Attendees will read, attend events, and complete challenges set by the library. This includes "winter filled engaging stories, creative activities, and events for everyone." You can learn more about the winter reading program by clicking here.
lakesarearadio.net
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Featured: Fargo Cass Public Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Several Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) employees and personnel spoke with WDAY Radio about their departments, how they provide their services to the community at large, and what they look to do in the future. Environmental Health. Environmental Health focuses on education and licensing of establishments in...
NDHP troopers stop reckless driver near Fargo
One vehicle reportedly had a broken window from a gunshot.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
ROTHSAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) -- Authorities have reopened a I-94 eastbound near Rothsay, following a crash that closed down a portion of the interstate Tuesday evening. Minnesota State Troopers responded to and investigated a jackknifed semi around 4:45 p.m. near milepost 36. Authorities say the semi was...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday night was a celebration of the career of Cass County’s top prosecutor, Birch Burdick, who’s hanging up his hat after 24 years. Throughout that time, Burdick has seen much change in Fargo through his work. “Our case loads have significantly increased...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Newly elected Cass County Commissioner Tony Grindberg calls jail expansion a "priority"
(Fargo, ND) -- Newly elected Cass County Commissioner Tony Grindberg is talking about his first month on the job. "i was sworn in in early December, so I've participated now in two county commission meetings, clearly getting to know the staff and the flow of the organization, I'm still learning a little bit. You know with my background in public service it's an easy transition if you will to understand the process. Timelines are the key thing to understand what the cycles, budget stuff will start now this spring for example. But we're on the, next week the legislative session starts and so we'll be immersed in you know a lot of different pieces of legislation that could have an impact on the county," said the commissioner.
valleynewslive.com
Person arrested for potentially shooting at vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol officials say a person was taken into custody after potentially shooting at vehicles. NDHP Troopers in the Fargo area were called out around 3 PM Wednesday for a report of a reckless driver/road rage incident. They say one person reported they had a vehicle window broken by gunfire.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn wants "Renaissance Zone" tax incentives for Fargo neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is discussing what he calls his legislative priorities for the upcoming session in Bismarck. "This is just my opinion, but the Renaissance Zone in downtown Fargo, that's been such a success. I hope we can continue that and hopefully expand it. I hope they look at expanding that into the neighborhoods to use a Renaissance Zone style for people getting a five year exemption for housing as well," said Piepkorn.
kfgo.com
Fargo City Commission denies owner request to delay demolition of dangerous house
FARGO (KFGO) – A request for a 120-day extension for the demolition of a condemned house at 924 5th Street South in Fargo, owned by Danial Curtis, has been denied by city commissioners. Curtis has been at odds for some time with the city and the building inspections department...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department wins Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is taking home the trophy in the Battle of the Badges blood drive. The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments recently held a friendly three-day competition to see which organization could attract the most donations for Vitalant. Team Law won with...
valleynewslive.com
NDHP: What to do if you find yourself the target of a road rage situation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers see their fair share of road rage incidents every year, and while they say usually those cases are pretty mild, sometimes they get out of hand. “We’ve had calls where it starts as a road rage thing and then...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Powerball winnings from ticket purchased in Fargo still unclaimed
(Fargo, ND) -- Powerball officials say a 150-thousand dollar prize from a ticket purchased in Fargo remains unclaimed. The ticket was purchased July 18th at the Casey's General Store on 45th Street South. The prize must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office. The deadline to claim the prize...
