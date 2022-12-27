Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Interstate 680 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The traffic accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-680 and Ygnacio Valley Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680. Authorities responding to the scene located two...
goldrushcam.com
Turlock Police Department Reports Illegal Sideshow Turns into Homicide Investigation
December 31, 2022 - The Turlock Police Department reports on Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 p.m., Turlock Police Officers responded to the intersection of South Avenue and South Orange Street for a call of an illegal sideshow in front of Wakefield Elementary School. Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the location to assist with traffic enforcement and dispersal attempts. While officers were on scene, unknown participants of the sideshow started pointing lasers at officers.
KMPH.com
Street flood alert issued after underpass undrivable in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has issued a street flood alert after an underpass became undrivable Saturday morning in Stockton. The flood alert is for the Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks just east of Lorraine Avenue. The underpass is completely flooded. Officers are warning...
I-5 traffic to be impacted Friday following big rig crash in Stanislaus County
(KTXL) — A stretch of one lane of Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County will be closed until 5 p.m. on Friday after a crash involving a big rig damaged a bridge along the interstate, according to Caltrans District 10 and the California Highway Patrol Modesto Office. CHP said the traffic collision along northbound I-5 was […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Traffic Alert: Roadway Flooding Due To Heavy Rain
Update at 11:54 a.m.: After a rockslide last night shut down the west entrance to Yosemite National Park along Big Oak Flat Road/Highway 120 east of Foresta, park officials now report it has been cleared. The highway is reopened, and traffic is moving freely once again. Update at 11:30 a.m.:...
Fallen tree blocks Highway 99 in Stockton
(KTXL) — Crews with Caltrans District 10 are working to clear a fallen tree along northbound State Route 99 in Stockton, according to a social media post by Caltrans. A photo shows a large tree fell across the two far right lanes of northbound SR-99 just north of Wilson Way in Stockton. Traffic reports show […]
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
turlockcitynews.com
Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
Alleged package thieves arrested after being chased from Turlock to Merced County, deputies say
TURLOCK, Calif. — Two alleged package thieves were arrested after being chased from Turlock into Merced County, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Deputies were doing surveillance when they spotted a man and woman who were involved in numerous package thefts over the past several weeks, according to the sheriff's office. The two were allegedly out stealing more packages before deputies tried to do a traffic stop on their vehicle.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Reported on Highway 99 Near Keyes Road
On the early morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal solo car crash near Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. The incident occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on southbound SR-99 just north of Keyes Road, according to investigators. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Crash Near...
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
Contra Costa Herald
CHP report: Antioch Mayor’s Blood Alcohol Level during DUI arrest was .121 and .124
Enough for 3 drinks for his body weight, more than “the drink…with dinner” he admitted to; lied to CHP officer; failed field sobriety tests; refused breath test during stop. According to the arrest report of his DUI arrest in March Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe had a Blood...
SoCal man, 25, dies after Christmas Eve highway crash near Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a crash last Saturday on Christmas Eve, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) news release issued on Wednesday. The incident happened around 5:55 a.m. in the area of SR-152 and Lovers Lane near Gilroy and Hollister. Two vehicles were involved in the crash: one 2004 […]
Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family has helped identify a 25-year-old man from North Hollywood that died in a crash on Christmas eve on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane. Family says Azriel Avila was driving home from work when he was killed in the crash. According to California Highway Patrol, this incident occurred at 5:55 The post Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified appeared first on KION546.
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
IDENTIFIED: 1 fled to Mexico, 2 arrested, in deadly Visalia bar shooting, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two of the suspects wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a security guard in a Visalia bar earlier this month have been identified – and a third has fled to Mexico, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say they identified the shooter, 22-year-old Angel Cazares, and established that […]
NBC Bay Area
Solo Rollover Crash in San Jose Leaves Driver in Critical Condition: SJFD
A solo vehicle rollover crash in San Jose left one person in critical condition late Wednesday night, according to a fire department official. At about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, where a vehicle was involved in a rollover crash and landed upside down, fire officials said.
Authorities looking for family members of 2 deceased men in Merced
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau is asking the public for help to locate the relatives of two deceased men, officials say. The two men have been identified as 55-year-old Jeff Michael Martinez and 71-year-old Richard Carter Watson, according to the authorities. Coroner’s officials say they have searched numerous personal […]
KTVU FOX 2
Early morning argument leaves man shot, injured
STOCKTON, Calif. - A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Stockton after a dispute, police said. Police said a man was allegedly shot at Fremont Street and North Sierra Nevada Street in the Park District following a dispute. The shooter fled the scene after shooting the man, according to...
