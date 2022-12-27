ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Interstate 680 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The traffic accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-680 and Ygnacio Valley Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680. Authorities responding to the scene located two...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Turlock Police Department Reports Illegal Sideshow Turns into Homicide Investigation

December 31, 2022 - The Turlock Police Department reports on Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 p.m., Turlock Police Officers responded to the intersection of South Avenue and South Orange Street for a call of an illegal sideshow in front of Wakefield Elementary School. Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the location to assist with traffic enforcement and dispersal attempts. While officers were on scene, unknown participants of the sideshow started pointing lasers at officers.
TURLOCK, CA
KMPH.com

Street flood alert issued after underpass undrivable in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has issued a street flood alert after an underpass became undrivable Saturday morning in Stockton. The flood alert is for the Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks just east of Lorraine Avenue. The underpass is completely flooded. Officers are warning...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Traffic Alert: Roadway Flooding Due To Heavy Rain

Update at 11:54 a.m.: After a rockslide last night shut down the west entrance to Yosemite National Park along Big Oak Flat Road/Highway 120 east of Foresta, park officials now report it has been cleared. The highway is reopened, and traffic is moving freely once again. Update at 11:30 a.m.:...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fallen tree blocks Highway 99 in Stockton

(KTXL) — Crews with Caltrans District 10 are working to clear a fallen tree along northbound State Route 99 in Stockton, according to a social media post by Caltrans. A photo shows a large tree fell across the two far right lanes of northbound SR-99 just north of Wilson Way in Stockton. Traffic reports show […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Alleged package thieves arrested after being chased from Turlock to Merced County, deputies say

TURLOCK, Calif. — Two alleged package thieves were arrested after being chased from Turlock into Merced County, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Deputies were doing surveillance when they spotted a man and woman who were involved in numerous package thefts over the past several weeks, according to the sheriff's office. The two were allegedly out stealing more packages before deputies tried to do a traffic stop on their vehicle.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Reported on Highway 99 Near Keyes Road

On the early morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal solo car crash near Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. The incident occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on southbound SR-99 just north of Keyes Road, according to investigators. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Crash Near...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo

Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

SoCal man, 25, dies after Christmas Eve highway crash near Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a crash last Saturday on Christmas Eve, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) news release issued on Wednesday. The incident happened around 5:55 a.m. in the area of SR-152 and Lovers Lane near Gilroy and Hollister. Two vehicles were involved in the crash: one 2004 […]
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family has helped identify a 25-year-old man from North Hollywood that died in a crash on Christmas eve on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane. Family says Azriel Avila was driving home from work when he was killed in the crash. According to California Highway Patrol, this incident occurred at 5:55 The post Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
Fox40

Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton

(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Solo Rollover Crash in San Jose Leaves Driver in Critical Condition: SJFD

A solo vehicle rollover crash in San Jose left one person in critical condition late Wednesday night, according to a fire department official. At about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, where a vehicle was involved in a rollover crash and landed upside down, fire officials said.
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Authorities looking for family members of 2 deceased men in Merced

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau is asking the public for help to locate the relatives of two deceased men, officials say. The two men have been identified as 55-year-old Jeff Michael Martinez and 71-year-old Richard Carter Watson, according to the authorities. Coroner’s officials say they have searched numerous personal […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Early morning argument leaves man shot, injured

STOCKTON, Calif. - A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Stockton after a dispute, police said. Police said a man was allegedly shot at Fremont Street and North Sierra Nevada Street in the Park District following a dispute. The shooter fled the scene after shooting the man, according to...
STOCKTON, CA

