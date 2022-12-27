Baltimore Woman Fighting For Life After Christmas Attack, Suspect Name Released

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman on Christmas night in Bowley's Quarters, reports WBAL TV.

Baltimore police say that Dariel Williams, 31, allegedly shot the woman around 11:10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, in the unit block of Joggins Court, the outlet continued.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed late on Monday, Dec. 26, that Williams was in custody and had been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore police. To read the full story by WBAL TV, click here.