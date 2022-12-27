Brazil won the crown of this year's best-performing major equity market after beating contenders with a late rally in what has been a brutal 12 months for global stocks. The Ibovespa Index climbed 4.7% in local-currency terms, making it one of the few exchanges with more than $500 billion of market cap to finish in the green, outpacing gains by bourses in India and Britain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI All-Country World Index tumbled about 20% over the same period as investors faced surging inflation and rapidly rising interest rates worldwide.

1 DAY AGO