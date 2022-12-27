Read full article on original website
Chinese manufacturing weakens amid COVID-19 outbreak
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month in December, in the biggest drop since early 2020, as the country battles a nationwide COVID-19 surge after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, according to data released...
Brazil takes top stock crown in dire year for equity markets
Brazil won the crown of this year's best-performing major equity market after beating contenders with a late rally in what has been a brutal 12 months for global stocks. The Ibovespa Index climbed 4.7% in local-currency terms, making it one of the few exchanges with more than $500 billion of market cap to finish in the green, outpacing gains by bourses in India and Britain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI All-Country World Index tumbled about 20% over the same period as investors faced surging inflation and rapidly rising interest rates worldwide.
Ambani sets goals for children as they step up at Reliance units
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani outlined his ambitions for various businesses under his Reliance Industries flagship that are now helmed by his three children, in a clear sign that leadership transition was firmly underway at India's largest company by market value. Under elder son Akash Ambani's chairmanship, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. should...
China's Covid surge hits meatpackers, with slaughter rates down
The jump in Covid infections across China is hurting the country's massive meatpacking industry, adding to signs of growing disruption from Beijing's sudden dismantling of virus restrictions. Slaughter rates for pigs have dropped in the past week, indicating a labor shortage at meat plants, according to Zhu Di, an analyst...
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge
TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there as the Asian island country faces its own rising case numbers and record-level deaths. Japan reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, one...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Poland and Germany's plans for Russia oil pivot start to take shape
Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape. Germany, Europe's top buyer of Russian crude until the invasion of Ukraine, is seeking replacement of some flows with supply from Kazakhstan in what looks a contorted logistical challenge. Neighboring Poland appears set to miss its deadline to halt - at least for a month or two.
TSMC starts next-gen mass production as world fights over chips
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. kicked off mass production of next-generation chips Thursday, ensuring the island remains the linchpin of a critical technology fought over by governments from Washington to Beijing. The primary chipmaker for Apple began bulk production of advanced 3-nanometer chips at its Tainan campus in southern Taiwan. In...
Tesla poised for another delivery record despite demand concerns
Tesla is expected to announce record quarterly deliveries in early January but that may not be enough to satisfy investors as the electric-vehicle leader grapples with inflation, rising interest rates, crimped production in China and concerns about softening demand. In an effort to clear inventory, Tesla offered a rare $7,500...
Why Croatia sees joining the euro as path to security
- - - 1. Why is Croatia joining the euro?. Croatia began its push to join the single currency as soon as it won accession to the E.U. in 2013, a step that was delayed by the bloody wars in the 1990s as Yugoslavia disintegrated. The move is partly aimed at cementing a Western alignment after about half a century of communist rule following World War II.
Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member
At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world's largest passport-free travel area, completing a dream conceived 30 years ago when it fought a war for independence from Yugoslavia in which 20,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced
Petrobras critic named chief of Brazil's state-run oil giant
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has selected a senator and former Petrobras official to lead Brazil's state-controlled oil giant with the aim of turning it into a renewable energy powerhouse. Jean Paul Prates, a senator for Lula's Workers' Party, confirmed Lula's invitation in a note sent from his press...
China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.
Stocks post month's best day as rate surge fades
Stocks rose in a broad-based rally and Treasury yields fell as data allayed fears of a supercharged jobs market that would support a more aggressive policy path. A gauge of the dollar fell. The S&P 500 notched its biggest one-day gain this month, albeit in thin holiday trading, to claw...
Russia doubles yuan, gold share in wealth fund holdings
Russia's Finance Ministry doubled the amount of Chinese yuan and gold it can hold in the national wealth fund with much of its savings frozen by international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The potential share of yuan was raised to 60 percent of the National Wellbeing Fund and gold...
Enverus: Fundamentals will drive oil back to $100
Concerns about economic recessions and recent softness in commodity prices won’t obscure oil market fundamentals in 2023. The most basic market fundamental – oil supplies – could push prices back to triple digits in 2023, according to Enverus Intelligence Research. “On the oil side, we expect prices...
The top travel destinations for 2023, according to experts
At the beginning of 2022, the outlook for travel felt uncertain. A new coronavirus variant had tripped up society again, and it was still a roll of the dice to plan a vacation - let alone take one. But once the omicron wave waned, travel roared back with a vengeance: Testing requirements fell, borders opened and it seemed like every other person you knew went to Europe.
