MySanAntonio
Chevron earmarks $4 billion for Permian operations
Chevron is boosting its planned capital expenditures for 2023, revealing a $14 billion budget that is up more than 25 percent from 2022, excluding acquisitions. The oil giant continues its pace of investing $4 billion in its Permian operations with a little more than $4 billion headed to the region in 2023. The company is forecasting cost inflation averaging the mid-single digits with certain areas higher, such as the Permian, where it assumes low double-digit cost inflation.
MySanAntonio
Brazil takes top stock crown in dire year for equity markets
Brazil won the crown of this year's best-performing major equity market after beating contenders with a late rally in what has been a brutal 12 months for global stocks. The Ibovespa Index climbed 4.7% in local-currency terms, making it one of the few exchanges with more than $500 billion of market cap to finish in the green, outpacing gains by bourses in India and Britain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI All-Country World Index tumbled about 20% over the same period as investors faced surging inflation and rapidly rising interest rates worldwide.
MySanAntonio
Stocks post month's best day as rate surge fades
Stocks rose in a broad-based rally and Treasury yields fell as data allayed fears of a supercharged jobs market that would support a more aggressive policy path. A gauge of the dollar fell. The S&P 500 notched its biggest one-day gain this month, albeit in thin holiday trading, to claw...
MySanAntonio
Will High Inflation and Recession Fears Lead to a Drop in Remodeling?
During the height of COVID-19, it seemed like everyone knew someone who had bought a home and then remodeled the kitchen, created a home office or gym, or turned the scraggly backyard into an outdoor oasis. But as the pandemic enters its fourth year, most folks are no longer trapped...
MySanAntonio
Petrobras critic named chief of Brazil's state-run oil giant
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has selected a senator and former Petrobras official to lead Brazil's state-controlled oil giant with the aim of turning it into a renewable energy powerhouse. Jean Paul Prates, a senator for Lula's Workers' Party, confirmed Lula's invitation in a note sent from his press...
MySanAntonio
Russia doubles yuan, gold share in wealth fund holdings
Russia's Finance Ministry doubled the amount of Chinese yuan and gold it can hold in the national wealth fund with much of its savings frozen by international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The potential share of yuan was raised to 60 percent of the National Wellbeing Fund and gold...
MySanAntonio
Tesla poised for another delivery record despite demand concerns
Tesla is expected to announce record quarterly deliveries in early January but that may not be enough to satisfy investors as the electric-vehicle leader grapples with inflation, rising interest rates, crimped production in China and concerns about softening demand. In an effort to clear inventory, Tesla offered a rare $7,500...
MySanAntonio
Crypto miner Bitfarms says CEO Emiliano Grodzki resigned
Crypto miner Bitfarms Ltd. said Chief Executive Officer Emiliano Grodzki has resigned and will be succeeded by current Chief Operating Officer Geoffrey Morphy. The Toronto-based miner is one of the first public companies that started using specialized computers to secure the Bitcoin network and earn rewards in the digital asset. It is among the largest miners, with 182-megawatt operating capacity and has mining facilities in the U.S., Canada, Argentina and Paraguay.
MySanAntonio
What Is the US “Battery Belt”? And Where Is It Located?
In April 2021, General Motors and LG Energy Solution detailed plans to invest $2.3 billion in a battery cell plant in Tennessee, a price that went up by another $275 million last month. In September of last year, Ford announced plans to build massive electric car and EV battery factories in Tennessee and Kentucky, an investment totaling $11.4 billion in partnership with SK On of South Korea. By October 2022, the U.S. had seen over a dozen new and expanding lithium-ion battery factory investments in the previous 21 months, most of them clustered from the South up through the Midwest and Northeast.
MySanAntonio
Enverus: Fundamentals will drive oil back to $100
Concerns about economic recessions and recent softness in commodity prices won’t obscure oil market fundamentals in 2023. The most basic market fundamental – oil supplies – could push prices back to triple digits in 2023, according to Enverus Intelligence Research. “On the oil side, we expect prices...
MySanAntonio
Billionaire Adani says India will add $1 trillion to GDP every 12-18 months
Asia's richest man Gautam Adani is betting big on India's growth and believes the country will add a trillion dollars to its GDP every 12 to 18 months within the next decade given its large middle class and young population. "This century belongs to India," Adani said during an interview...
MySanAntonio
Oil prices end roller-coaster year near where they began
Crude prices ended 2022 about where they began. But what a roller coaster they rode in between. After starting the year a little shy of $80 a barrel, crude futures ended the year just above $80 a barrel. But during the year they reached highs not seen since mid-2014 – reaching near $123 this summer. Prices were propelled by concerns about crude supplies, in large part because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to remove about 2 million barrels from an already-tight market and in part because a world coming out of COVID-19 lockdown was craving more and more oil.
MySanAntonio
Mortgage rates in the U.S. rise for the first time in seven weeks
Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for the first time since mid-November. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.42%, the highest since early this month and up from 6.27% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Borrowing costs tracked 10-year Treasury yields, which climbed after a...
MySanAntonio
UPS AND DOWNS
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the. percent of change for 2022. No securities trading below 1000 shares are included. tween last year's closing price and this year's closing. Changes for issues added during the year are calcu- lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
MySanAntonio
Ellomay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $15.7 million in the period.
