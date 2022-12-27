Look: 'Pancake ice' forms in water underneath Michigan waterfall

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Visitors to a Michigan waterfall noticed something unusual underneath the falling water -- a phenomenon known as "pancake ice."

Cole temperatures and turbulent waters created "pancake ice" at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan. Photo courtesy of Tahquamenon Falls State Park/Facebook

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources shared a photo of the unusual formations, chunks of round ice that resemble frozen pancakes, underneath the falls at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in the Upper Peninsula.

Experts said so-called "pancake ice" is formed as a result of the turbulent waters and cold temperatures.

"The [water] velocity outside the pool is larger than that in the pool, causing a shear force, making the floes rotate and forming them into a circular shape," Hung Tao Shen, a research professor in hydraulic engineering at Clarkson University in New York, told the Detroit Free Press.

