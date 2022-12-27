The Best 3-Point Shooting Draft Prospects Entering New Year

Who has the Cerebro 3PE metric pegged as the best shooting prospects so far this year.

In today’s NBA the ability to shoot the basketball from beyond the 3-point is as valuable as ever. Cerebro Sports has put together a metric that:

Using the median shooting expectation offers a great degree of insight for an introductory shooting metric by considering the volume and efficiency within context.

Using this formulation, 3PE can place high percentage, low volume shooters on a continuum alongside low percentage, high volume shooters.

Using additional value on the developmental projection of shooting…3PE allows one to notice players who are starting to climb the shooting development curve, even with uneven early results.

Each skill score is graded on the same 100+ point scale – 60+ is good, 80+ is great, and 100+ is elite.

Compared to the first iteration of this series , we now have another four weeks of college basketball to identify some of the prospects that have really been shooting the ball well and impressing scouts.

Not only are players who have not been tracked for at least eight games and average 20 minutes per game filtered out, players who are not consistently looked at as 2023 NBA Draft prospects have been filtered as well.

Adam Flagler (Guard | Baylor) - 99 3PE

The 6-foot-3 guard for the Baylor Bears yet again comes in No.1 on our list even though his score has dropped five points from 104 to 99 over the past month.

The 23-year-old senior continues to shoot over 50% from behind the 3-point line on 6.2 attempts per game helping Baylor to a 9-2 record.

Flagler’s contributions do not end with his 3-point shooting. He also grades out 80+ in Player Scoring Prowess (PSP), Floor General Skills (FGS) and Defensive Stats Impact (DSI).

Gradey Dick (Wing | Kansas) - 95 3PE

The 6-foot-8 wing for the University of Kansas is the second prospect to keep his name on this last. Dick moved from No. 4 to No. 2 even with a small dip in his score.

The Wichita, KS native is shooting just under 49% from the 3-point line on just under six attempts per game and has made three-plus in his last three games. Dick also has single game makes of six and four (twice) to his name this season.

The Sunrise Christian Academy product is the second highest rated prospect on this list due to impressive all around contributions. His PSP comes in just under 80 and his DSI is a surprising 86.

Brandon Miller (Wing | Alabama) - 94 3PE

Miller’s score has taken the biggest drop of anyone on the list, but that speaks more to how elite his shooting was to start the season than any major drop in production.

Alabama’s leading score (19.3 points per game) is knocking down over three attempts from deep per game on 44% shooting.

While Miller does not grade out in the 80s in any other Cerebro metric, he is in the mid to upper 70s in PSP, ATR and DSI.

Courtney Ramey (Guard | Arizona) - 93 3PE

The 6-foot-3 Texas transfer is the first newcomer to our 3PE top five. Ramey transferred to Arizona and has helped the Wildcats to a 12-1 start to the season.

Ramey is the third leading scorer for one of the top teams in the country (11.7 points per game) and is knocking down 3-pointers at an impressive 45% on six attempts per contest.

Ramey’s NBA potential would be the most contested of any player on this list which is backed up by the fact that he does not hit 70 in any of the other four Cerebro metrics.

Jordan Hawkins (Guard | Connecticut) - 93 3PE

Rounding out the top five is the second leading scorer on perhaps the best team in the country. Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting over 40% from behind the 3-point line on 7.5 attempts per game.

Hawkins has made five or more 3-pointers an impressive four times already this season in his 11 games played.

The 6-foot-5 DeMatha High School product has quickly supplanted his name in the first-round discussion.

Dropping Out

Emoni Bates (Guard - Eastern Michigan) - Previous Score of 99, Current Score of 85.

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Guard - Illinois) - Previous Score of 96, Current Score of 79.

