Pinstripe Bowl Prediction: Syracuse vs. Minnesota to Finish Out the Season in Yankee Stadium

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Syracuse Orange vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

Two former MAC coaches will lead their Power 5 programs into battle in Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Dino Babers' Syracuse Orange come into the Pinstripe Bowl with a 7-5 record after starting the season 6-0. That early start had many people around the country tossing Syracuse around as a possible New Year's Six Bowl participant. Sadly for the Orange, five straight losses ended that possibility. They were able to log a win again rival Boston College to end the season.

P.J. Fleck's Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) shot out of the gates with a 4-0 record and had many mentioning them as the favorites to win the Big Ten West. An injury to star running back Mohamed Ibrahim and three subsequent conference losses made that a taller order. Minnesota won four of its last five games, but the loss to Iowa eliminated the Gophers from Big Ten West contention. They finished the regular season with a road win over rival Wisconsin.

Babers and Fleck have some familiarity with each other when both were leading MAC teams earlier in their coaching tenures. Babers was at Bowling Green from 2014-15 before taking over at Syracuse whereas Fleck was leading Western Michigan during that same time before coming to Minneapolis in Dec. 2016. The coaches met twice in conference play when they overlapped, splitting the two meetings.

This will be the sixth head-to-head meeting between Minnesota and Syracuse. The Gophers hold a slim 3-2 edge, but the Orange won the recent encounter, a 21-17 victory in the 2013 Texas Bowl.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse (7-5) vs. Minnesota (8-4)

Kickoff: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

TV: ESPN

Spread : Minnesota -10

When Syracuse Has the Ball

The Orange will be without their best offensive player, running back Sean Tucker, who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. They'll also be missing their offensive coordinator who led them all season, Robert Anae. He left to take the same role at NC State. That leaves everything on the shoulders of quarterback Garrett Shrader, who when healthy is one of the most talented and exciting signal-callers in the country. He's a pass-first, dual-threat quarterback with some creativity who seemingly wills his team down the field at times.

Schrader's favorite target in the passing game is Oronde Gadsden II, son of the former Miami Dolphins great. Gadsden has elite talent to go along with his massive frame to make him a matchup program between the 20s and a serious red-zone threat who must be accounted for at all times.

When the Orange look to run the ball, they'll likely lean on Shrader's running ability and combination of backs looking to make a name for themselves heading into the spring session. LeQuint Allen, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, and Juwaun Price were the only running backs besides Tucker to log a carry for the Cuse this season, combining for just 56 rushing attempts. Head coach Dino Babers will be looking for his next feature back and using this game as a launching pad for that search.

When Minnesota Has the Ball

The Golden Gophers should have their full complement of offensive weapons in this game, led by future NFL starter Mohamed Ibrahim at running back. Ibrahim ran for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Suffice it to say, he's a big part of what P.J. Fleck's team does on offense. Everything runs through Ibrahim, and the team goes how he goes.

The status of quarterback Tanner Morgan — one of the most experienced signal-callers in the country — is still up in the air at this point. Even if Morgan doesn't play, Minnesota should be in good hands with Athan Kaliakmanis who faired well in Morgan's absence and was simply spectacular in the season finale against Wisconsin.

Minnesota doesn't score much through the air, but the Gophers certainly move the ball down the field with a talented collection of wideouts. Daniel Jackson, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and Michael Brown-Stephens combined for 95 receptions during the regular season. The trio is consistent every week and keeps opposing defenses on their toes so as to not be able to simply focus on stopping Ibrahim to beat the Gophers.

Final Analysis

Bowl games are always tough to figure — even more so now with opt-outs and the transfer portal . That said, it appears that Syracuse is impacted more by postseason changes. In addition to losing its star running back and offensive coordinator, the Orange also lost defensive coordinator Tony White, who left to take the same role at Nebraska.

P.J. Fleck's team lost some guys to the portal, but all in all, his Gopher roster is about as complete as you want heading into bowl season. Fleck has built a winning program in the Twin Cities, and part of that winning program is preparing for every game at a championship level — even bowl games. The Gophers are 3-0 in bowl games during Fleck's tenure.

Look for Minnesota to lean heavily on Ibrahim offensively and bring a lot of pressure on Shrader on defense en route to a sound, comfortable win in Yankee Stadium.

Prediction: Minnesota 24, Syracuse 13

