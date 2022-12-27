NFL Makes Official Decision On Derwin James Punishment For Dangerous Hit

With about five minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter of Chargers vs. Colts last night, Los Angeles safety Derwin James sniffed out a second-and-short flat route from Indianapolis wide receiver Ashton Dulin almost perfectly.

Turning around after catching the short pass from Nick Foles, Dulin was met at the line of scrimmage by a sprinting Derwin James who laid a massive hit on the Colts wideout - knocking both the ball out of Dulin's hands and James out of the contest.

Here's the video of the hit that led to the ejection:

Just a day after the brutal collision, the NFL has reportedly come to a decision on James' punishment.

According to football insider Tom Pelissero, James won't be suspended for the hit - but he is in concussion protocol with an uncertain status for this coming Sunday's matchup with the Rams.

Dulin, who left the contest after the hit by James, also suffered a concussion.

Following the game, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley criticized the decision to eject James.

"No, I did not [agree], because I know Derwin’s intent,” said Coach Staley. “I thought that he tried to lead with the shoulder."

Staley wasn't just critical of the officials who ejected his star safety, however, as the Chargers coach also pointed fingers at Colts' quarterback Nick Foles for putting Dulin and James in the situation.

"It’s a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play,” Staley said.

He then doubled down on his opinion that James did not try to lead with his head.

“I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that," said the Chargers coach.

With Monday's 20-3 victory over the Colts, the Chargers clinched a playoff berth.

They'll look to improve their positioning in the AFC Playoff picture over the next two weeks with matchups against the Rams and Broncos.