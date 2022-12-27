Tom Brady Makes His Thoughts On His Eventual Retirement Very Clear

Tom Brady faked out NFL fans last offseason when he announced his plans to retire, then reversed that decision a few weeks later and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Questions continue to swirl about the 45-year-old Brady's future in the NFL.

But he at least revealed Monday that he has no plans to do the same thing again this year.

Speaking on his "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Gray on Monday, Brady said the next time he retires, he won't undo the decision.

“Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me, so whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out,” Brady said.

As for when he will make the call to walk away from football for good, Brady remained coy. He simply said he won't rush the decision.

“I think what I really realized last year was you got to be really sure to do that,” he said. "... I’m going to take my time whenever that time does come.”

Brady, who has won six Super Bowls and re-written the NFL record books across his 23-year NFL career, drew some criticism for retiring and then un-retiring following the 2021 campaign. There has been quite a bit of speculation that his decision to return to the game played a role in his recent divorce with Gisele Bundchen, his wife of 13 years.

Brady's return hasn't exactly borne fruit on the field. He has thrown just 21 touchdowns through 15 games — on pace for his fewest scores since his first season as an NFL starter in 2001. His Bucs team is 7-8, albeit in position to make the playoffs as the current leader of the NFC South.

Brady's struggles have led to speculation that he could make the decision to retire for good following this season.

Others believe he might once again change teams prior to next season, with some even theorizing about a return to the New England Patriots. Brady signed a one-year contract with the Bucs prior to this season.

For his part, Brady didn't give any hints about what he will be doing at this time next year, whether it be playing football for the Bucs, playing elsewhere in the NFL or enjoying retirement.