DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show: A longform look at June 1983

On this week's DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show, I take a longform look at the world of pro wrestling in June 1983 -- an epic and historic month.

Among the things I talk about:

Southwest Wrestling is doing weird things

Hulk Hogan wins the inaugural IWGP tournament and championship in an odd, worked shoot thing with Antonio Inoki

Harley Race sets a record

The Road Warriors become a thing

Matt Borne almost gets in deep trouble

All that and more on this week's DragonKingKarl Show:

