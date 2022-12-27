DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show: A longform look at June 1983
Hulk Hogan becomes the first IWGP tournament champion.
On this week's DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show, I take a longform look at the world of pro wrestling in June 1983 -- an epic and historic month.
Among the things I talk about:
- Southwest Wrestling is doing weird things
- Hulk Hogan wins the inaugural IWGP tournament and championship in an odd, worked shoot thing with Antonio Inoki
- Harley Race sets a record
- The Road Warriors become a thing
- Matt Borne almost gets in deep trouble
All that and more on this week's DragonKingKarl Show:
