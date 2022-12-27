Read full article on original website
Spirit Airlines flight attendant fired because she was too overweight for jump seat, she claims in lawsuit
A new lawsuit brought by a former Spirit Airlines flight attendant alleges following the woman's termination that the airline violated the Civil Rights Act.
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
Southwest stock sinks as airline delays, cancellations continue
Southwest Airlines scrapped over 12,000 flights over the busy Christmas travel weekend and says it will operate on a reduced schedule for the next several days.
Airlines Are Charging More Than $4K For A One-Way Flight & Southwest Travelers Want Answers
Several days of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines have left thousands of travelers stranded at airports around the United States. Passengers are looking for options at alternative airlines, but some one-way domestic ticket prices have skyrocketed. On December 27, a stuck traveler, Veronica Ruckh (@VeronicaRuckh), tweeted a screenshot of her...
Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers
Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
A Woman Screamed At Southwest Airlines Staff In Austin & Had A Meltdown Over Luggage (VIDEO)
A woman at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flying Southwest Airlines had an absolute meltdown over her luggage and passengers caught the whole scene on camera. TikTok videos show the grown adult having a full-on temper tantrum. The upset passenger in a red plaid jacket stood in front of two Southwest...
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded
Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees
Citadel employees were in for the trip of their lifetime when CEO Ken Griffin planned quite the celebration.
How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant
No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Southwest flight attendant says airline left passengers, crew out in the cold
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance
I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding
Southwest has been under recently for canceling over 2,800 flights amid winter blizzards, one of those flights belonged to a man getting married in five days.
