Whitmer kidnap ringleader sentenced to 16 years in prison

By By Scott McClallen | The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – The alleged ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 has been sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of supervision in federal court.

Adam Fox was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jonker.

The sentence followed an August conviction of Fox and alleged co-ringleader Barry Croft of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft was also declared guilty on another explosives charge.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of life in prison. Croft hasn’t yet been sentenced.

The federal government foiled the plot in October 2020, the most significant domestic terrorism case in the state in decades. Fourteen men were arrested for plotting to kidnap Whitmer and attack government officials, angry about Whitmer’s COVID orders that shuttered much of the economy.

Two of the 14 have been acquitted, five found guilty, and two pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors maintained Fox was a “driving force” of the group that aimed to start a civil war and considered using explosives to blow up a bridge to slow first responders.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys say Fox was unemployed and living in the basement of a vacuum shop. Defense attorneys have also criticized FBI misconduct in the case.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel welcomed the sentencing.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that domestic terrorism will not be tolerated,” Nessel said in a statement. “Adam Fox’s actions undermined the security of every Michigan resident. I remain deeply grateful to Judge Jonker, the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, the Michigan State Police and every person who worked together to ensure justice was served.”

