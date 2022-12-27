Read full article on original website
Related
AFAR
Breeze Airways Just Added These 22 New Routes
Low-cost startup airline Breeze Airways is expanding on the East Coast, West Coast, and in the Midwest—with promotional fares as low as $39 each-way.
How to Earn Airline Miles on Lyft Rides
A guide to connecting your Lyft account to your Alaska Airlines or Delta frequent flier programs.
Southwest Airlines Is Testing Boarding Families First
In a very limited trial, Southwest Airlines is allowing some families with children ages six and younger to board first.
AFAR
Airlines Issue Waivers For Holiday Travel Flight Disruptions
As much of the country braces for severe storm systems and an arctic freeze, airlines are giving travelers the option to rebook.
Major Changes Are Coming to Airport Lounge Access in 2023
Exciting new airport lounges are on the horizon, but revised policies will make it harder to access some of them. Here’s everything you need to know now.
American Airlines Is Overhauling Its Loyalty Program in 2023
Just nine months after their last revamp of the AAdvantage program, American Airlines is shaking up how travelers can earn and spend miles.
How Ski Resorts Are Becoming More Beginner-Friendly
With new beginner-friendly terrain and age-appropriate lessons, these U.S. ski resorts are making skiing and snowboarding more inclusive for newbies.
A Guide to the Chinatown in Victoria, British Columbia
Here are some of the best restaurants, shops, and landmarks to visit on a trip to Victoria's Chinatown in Canada's British Columbia province.
To Travel Deeper, Go to a Destination More Than Once
Dr. Anu Taranath discusses how returning to Malleshwaram, India multiple times throughout her life lead to a deeper understanding of the destination—and herself.
AFAR
Quiz: Discover Your Perfect Trip in Fascinating California
Take this quiz to find out the right places for an idyllic California experience you’ll never forget.
Delta Air Lines Is Resuming Flights to Cuba in 2023
Delta Air Lines suspended its flights to Cuba in 2020 due to the pandemic, but will begin flying between the U.S. and Havana again in 2023.
Meet Signia by Hilton - a Fresh, Modern Portfolio of Hotels
With world-class design, inspired meeting spaces, and distinctive culinary offerings, Signia by Hilton offers travelers exceptional guest experiences in some of the most sought-after urban and resort locations.
Freezing Weather Threatens to Disrupt U.S. Holiday Travel
Meteorologists warn of possible record-low temperatures across much of the United States, including in Florida and the Northeast, during the Christmas holiday period.
AFAR
Ikon Vs. Epic: A Guide to the Best Multi-Resort Ski Passes
See how the Ikon and Epic ski passes compare when it comes to perks, prices, and destinations, and learn about alternative passes like Mountain Collective and Indy.
How Much to Tip Hotel Housekeeping, Valets, and More
Not sure how much to tip at a hotel in the U.S.? Use this guide to figure out how much tip to leave for hotel housekeeping, valets, and more.
The Best California Trips For Different Types of Travelers
Miles and miles of gorgeous coastline, world-class cuisine and culture, legendary wineries, and so much more make the Golden State a dreamy destination. Here’s how to plan a trip suited to any traveler interest.
You’ll Soon Be Able to Make Phone Calls on Europe Flights
The European Commission just announced a new ruling to bring 5G frequencies to planes within Europe by June 30, 2023.
6 Winter Road Trip Ideas Throughout the U.S.
From California to New York, here are 6 ideas for a winter road trip across the U.S., plus tips for taking a road trip in the winter.
AFAR
8 Easy Winter Vacation Ideas for 2023
Need a winter vacation idea? Consider somewhere on this list of eight destinations, like Jamaica, Alaska, and Lake Tahoe.
How to Set and Keep Travel Resolutions
Resolutions are easy enough to set. But how can we better build on ones we've set previously?
AFAR
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.https://www.afar.com/
Comments / 0