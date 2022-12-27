ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert

If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
Every Avenged Sevenfold Member Shares Their Top 5 Albums of 2022

All five members of Avenged Sevenfold have shared their Top 5 albums of 2022 and there's even one album that each of them selected. Longtime fans of the band shouldn't be entirely shocked when they see some selections from outside the world of rock and metal, especially from singer M. Shadows who has openly discussed his affinity for modern rap/hip-hop and pop artists and how they inspire his own songwriting.
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer

Sad news to report, as founding Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news was made public by Green’s mother, who shared the news via Facebook on Christmas Day. Along with frontman Isaac Brock, Green formed Modest Mouse in 1993. He left the...
Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Surpasses 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Congrats are in order for Metallica, as their most streamed song on Spotify, "Enter Sandman," has surpassed the one billion streams mark. That's rarified air, especially in the rock world, where the songs that have reached the mark are still relatively minimal. Metallica now joins the ranks AC/DC ("Highway to...
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album

Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Classic Venom Members Reignite Feud + Diss Each Other in New Interviews

Reunions are a big trend in rock and metal right now, and although they wrote "Stand Up (And Be Counted)," you shouldn't count on Venom's classic members Cronos, Mantas and Abaddon getting back together as two of them have reignited a longstanding feud, trading fresh disses in the press. It's...
