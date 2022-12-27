Read full article on original website
Tony Iommi Says Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums Will Be Reissued in 2023
There's a lot of new rock and metal music to look forward to that'll come out in 2023, but we'll also be getting some special reissues as well, especially from Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi has confirmed that the band's albums featuring Tony Martin will be re-released sometime in the next year.
Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert
If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
Every Avenged Sevenfold Member Shares Their Top 5 Albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold have shared their Top 5 albums of 2022 and there's even one album that each of them selected. Longtime fans of the band shouldn't be entirely shocked when they see some selections from outside the world of rock and metal, especially from singer M. Shadows who has openly discussed his affinity for modern rap/hip-hop and pop artists and how they inspire his own songwriting.
Mark Tremonti Says Rex Brown Told Him to Consider Pantera Guitar Role ‘A Number of Years Ago’
Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti has revealed that "a number of years ago," Pantera bassist Rex Brown invited him to throw in his name "in the hat" for the vacant guitar role should a comeback ever materialize. The year 2022 will be remembered for a lot of things and the return...
Sabaton Singer Joakim Broden Explains How Bands Are Losing Money on Sold Out Shows
The touring/live music situation isn't all that great right now. At the same time that fans are paying record prices for concert tickets, countless bands are also losing money on the road and Sabaton singer Joakim Broden explains how and why this is happening, despite sold out shows. Recently, underground...
Former Dio Guitarist Craig Goldy Battling Mystery Illness That’s ‘Baffled’ Doctors
Craig Goldy, the 61-year-old heavy metal guitarist and solo artist who was a member of the bands Dio and Giuffria, is currently battling a mystery illness that has "baffled" his doctors and specialists, as he shared in a public Facebook post this week. The illness is not life-threatening, Goldy explained....
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer
Sad news to report, as founding Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news was made public by Green’s mother, who shared the news via Facebook on Christmas Day. Along with frontman Isaac Brock, Green formed Modest Mouse in 1993. He left the...
Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Surpasses 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Congrats are in order for Metallica, as their most streamed song on Spotify, "Enter Sandman," has surpassed the one billion streams mark. That's rarified air, especially in the rock world, where the songs that have reached the mark are still relatively minimal. Metallica now joins the ranks AC/DC ("Highway to...
Nickelback Bassist Mike Kroeger Reacts to Seeing Meshuggah Live – Fans ‘Were Killing Each Other’
Nickelback are no strangers to the heavy stuff and bassist Mike Kroeger managed to catch Meshuggah on their fall tour. He's now offered his reaction to seeing them live, blown away by not just the band but their mosh-happy fans as well. The band's overwhelming success as a hard rock...
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album
Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Classic Venom Members Reignite Feud + Diss Each Other in New Interviews
Reunions are a big trend in rock and metal right now, and although they wrote "Stand Up (And Be Counted)," you shouldn't count on Venom's classic members Cronos, Mantas and Abaddon getting back together as two of them have reignited a longstanding feud, trading fresh disses in the press. It's...
