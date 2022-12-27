ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine

@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
How Many Traffic Lights Do You Think There Are Across Maine?

I do lots of dumb thinking when I don't have to drive. Like a lot of my generation, I have an appreciation of the old "Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey" bit from SNL back in the day. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if that dude (if he was real) was just sitting around daydreaming and coming up with all those ridiculous ideas. But honestly, I'm completely susceptible to daydreamed dumbness.
How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?

Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a 1 in 30 million Find

Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. These photos were posted by Flaherty's Family Farm on social media recently. The Scarborough farm noticed a very special and very rare colored lobster in their catch. The extremely unique-looking lobster is actually spotted yellow. However, you could tell me it was orange and black, and I'd believe you. No matter the color, this is one unique crustacean.
Check Out These Christmas Songs From And About Maine

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us here in the chilly 207!. As we get closer and closer to December 25th, the Christmas spirit is in full swing. Everywhere you go, you hear classic songs like "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Jingle Bells", and "White Christmas", but we found a couple of tunes that are from right here in the state of Maine.
Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?

It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
WATCH: Doorbell Camera Catches Moose Shedding Antlers

This could have easily happened right here in the state of Maine. It just so happens that it was caught on camera in Alaska. Moose Sheds Antlers and Doorbell Camera Records It. Moose lose their antlers. That is a fact, but you don't always see it happen or get to see their reaction at the exact moment.
Mainers, Here Are 7 Easy Steps To Clean Snow Off Your Car

There is a ton of sarcasm involved here, but maybe we can all learn something... Well, winter is officially here, and it is a matter of time before we get punched square in the face with a huge snow storm at some point, so this seems like the perfect time to remind people that it is important to clean your vehicle off before you hit the road.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?

We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
2021 Maine Data Report Gets More Specific About Types of Crime

Maine's Department of Public Safety has released its new Crime Data Report for 2021, with a few changes to the way the offenses are being categorized. There's a lot of jargon to the release from the DPS, but basically, it means that the new Crime Data Report doesn't look like any other that's come before. It's like switching software. Now, instead of crime being recorded by the FBI's summary Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) data collection, it's being logged under Incident-Based Reporting (IBR) data. UCR data was divided into 8 categories, while IBR uses 21 more than the former method.
