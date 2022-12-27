Read full article on original website
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
The Weather Forecast for New Years Eve Looks to Be Sad News
Here we go again... The Sequel. But like most sequels, this one is pretty weak. Over Christmas, most Mainers experienced unreal wind and rain, floods, washouts, immense power outages, and lord knows what else... There are still a handful of Mainers looking to get the power back, almost a solid week later.
How Many Traffic Lights Do You Think There Are Across Maine?
I do lots of dumb thinking when I don't have to drive. Like a lot of my generation, I have an appreciation of the old "Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey" bit from SNL back in the day. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if that dude (if he was real) was just sitting around daydreaming and coming up with all those ridiculous ideas. But honestly, I'm completely susceptible to daydreamed dumbness.
Here Are 13 Celebrities Who Were Spotted in Maine and New Hampshire in 2022
Let's face it, Mainers and New Hampshirites have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best seafood you can find in America. All of these things are a perfect recipe for tourists to reign...
Do True Mainers Love or Hate Snow? Let’s See What They Say.
It's a Danish concept of basically building a feeling of contentment through being cozy and warm. I'm definitely paraphrasing a bit, but you get the idea. Some people have gone on to interpret hygge as meaning you enjoy winter to the fullest. Embracing it, as opposed to being negatively affected by it.
How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?
Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a 1 in 30 million Find
Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. These photos were posted by Flaherty's Family Farm on social media recently. The Scarborough farm noticed a very special and very rare colored lobster in their catch. The extremely unique-looking lobster is actually spotted yellow. However, you could tell me it was orange and black, and I'd believe you. No matter the color, this is one unique crustacean.
Check Out These Christmas Songs From And About Maine
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us here in the chilly 207!. As we get closer and closer to December 25th, the Christmas spirit is in full swing. Everywhere you go, you hear classic songs like "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Jingle Bells", and "White Christmas", but we found a couple of tunes that are from right here in the state of Maine.
Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?
It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
Most Maine Residents Will Likely Get A $450 Check In January
Good news is to be expected very soon, we hope. It has been said that all taxpayer should soon see hundreds of dollars in relief checks. When I say soon, I mean next month and that is in a blink of an eye peeps!. This happened because a budget committee...
WATCH: Doorbell Camera Catches Moose Shedding Antlers
This could have easily happened right here in the state of Maine. It just so happens that it was caught on camera in Alaska. Moose Sheds Antlers and Doorbell Camera Records It. Moose lose their antlers. That is a fact, but you don't always see it happen or get to see their reaction at the exact moment.
In 2022, Maine Could Have the Most Highway Deaths in 15 Years
In 2022, the state of Maine could have the most highway deaths since 2007, according to the Director of the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, Lauren Stewart. As of Wednesday, December 28, there were 177 fatalities. The worst year in 15 years when the number of deaths was 183. Speeding...
Wind Storm Leaves Over 200,000 Homes Without Power in Maine on Christmas Eve
Utility crews are hard at work across Maine in the wake of a damaging wind and rain storm that swept across the region just before Christmas. UPDATE: Early Christmas morning, Versant Power reported nearly 26,000 of its customers were still without power. Versant Power said Saturday that crews were out...
Guest Column about Christmas – by Wiley the Dog
Thank you for the opportunity to speak for most, if not all pets across Maine. As Christmas approaches, this holiday is like any other human holiday. We want you to enjoy yourselves, but we don’t want to play dress up. Got it. Don’t get me wrong. We love the...
Mainers, Here Are 7 Easy Steps To Clean Snow Off Your Car
There is a ton of sarcasm involved here, but maybe we can all learn something... Well, winter is officially here, and it is a matter of time before we get punched square in the face with a huge snow storm at some point, so this seems like the perfect time to remind people that it is important to clean your vehicle off before you hit the road.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Gas Prices Now At A 15 Month Low – Hovering Around $3 A Gallon
You either pay attention to this, or you don’t. The price of a gallon of gas in Maine. As stated a month ago, when last I paid attention to the price, the prediction of under $3.00 a gallon would happen was made. And it has come true. And if...
2021 Maine Data Report Gets More Specific About Types of Crime
Maine's Department of Public Safety has released its new Crime Data Report for 2021, with a few changes to the way the offenses are being categorized. There's a lot of jargon to the release from the DPS, but basically, it means that the new Crime Data Report doesn't look like any other that's come before. It's like switching software. Now, instead of crime being recorded by the FBI's summary Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) data collection, it's being logged under Incident-Based Reporting (IBR) data. UCR data was divided into 8 categories, while IBR uses 21 more than the former method.
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas. Donning their Mr....
