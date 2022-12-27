ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Log-cabin historic landmark Country Womans Club receives new roof for free

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Country Womans Club has received a much-needed new roof thanks to the efforts of Cynthia Pitts, first lady of Clarksville, and several local builders. The clubhouse at 2216 Old Russellville Pike is a well-preserved craftsman-style log building that was constructed in 1927. The...
clarksvillenow.com

HOLIDAY CLOSURES: City offices to close Jan. 2 for New Years

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. Clarksville Transit. Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed Monday, but bus operations...
clarksvillenow.com

Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Chamber of Commerce events and announcements for January

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here are the Clarksville area Chamber of Commerce’s events for the month of January. Wednesday, January 4, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, featuring The Cultivated Co.; sponsored by New American Funding. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.
WSMV

Residents complain of no water for six days at Donelson apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple people living at a Donelson apartment complex say they have gone nearly a week without water after extreme cold caused freeze-related leaks during Christmas weekend. Brennen Wilde, who lives at the Stewarts Ferry Apartments, says his water was shut off on Christmas Eve, and to...
clarksvillenow.com

Minds Matter joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Minds Matter recently cut a ribbon as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Louise Smith, Executive Director of Minds Matter, spoke with Clarksville Now about the services they offer for behavioral and mental health care. “We’re a nonprofit organization, and...
rewind943.com

423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
smokeybarn.com

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A CSX train engine ignited as it made its way into Springfield Friday night causing a large fireball visible from more than a mile away. Initially, the call was reported to 911 as a...
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
rewind943.com

License plate readers proposed along state highways in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department may add a new investigative tool whose aim is to enhance both public and officer safety, while improving departmental productivity and efficiency. A resolution is on the Clarksville City Council agenda for January to express the support of the council...
