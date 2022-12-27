Read full article on original website
PAMELA GALE SAMPSON
Pamela Gale Sampson, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away Dec. 28, 2022. Pam was born in Thierville, France, on Aug. 2, 1956, the daughter of Virgil and Dorothy (Bourbon) Sampson. Pam grew up in Success, Mo., spending many years in Turley, enjoying the farm and family where she enjoyed being outside in her VW pushing and popping the clutch to get it started. Riding her Honda motorcycle to work, she loved to ride.
Two new businesses to open in downtown Houston
A veteran of the jewelry industry will open a shop in downtown Houston soon. David Hall, who lives in West Plains, has a jewelry business near St. Louis and does repair work for 11 locations in St. Louis, will occupy quarters on Main Street next to the Lone Star Annex that houses University Extension.
DEATH NOTICE: Pamela Sampson
A visitation for Pamela Sampson, 66, is 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A service begins at 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home following the visitation. Send an online condolence.
Area man facing multiple felony charges after Cabool, Houston traffic stops
An area man faces a four felony charges after traffic stops Oct. 18 in Houston and Dec. 7 in Cabool. Harry L. Shaffer, 54, of Pomona, is charged with second-degree trafficking drugs and driving while revoked/suspended from the first incident and possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended from the second. The charges were filed Dec. 23.
Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
County woman busted for having meth in car, authorities say
A Cabool woman faces a felony drug charge after a Cabool Police Department investigation on Dec. 29. Bethany M. Hall, 39, of the 12,000 block of Mills Road in Cabool, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony). According to a Cabool officer’s report, a silver...
HHS girls go 1-2 at holiday hoops tournament
Playing four games in four days this week during the ninth annual Mountain Grove Girls Holiday Tournament, the Houston High School girls basketball team posted a win and two losses. Seeded fifth in the event’s 16-team bracket, the Lady Tigers beat No. 12 Hartville 63-43 in a first round game...
