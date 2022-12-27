Pamela Gale Sampson, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away Dec. 28, 2022. Pam was born in Thierville, France, on Aug. 2, 1956, the daughter of Virgil and Dorothy (Bourbon) Sampson. Pam grew up in Success, Mo., spending many years in Turley, enjoying the farm and family where she enjoyed being outside in her VW pushing and popping the clutch to get it started. Riding her Honda motorcycle to work, she loved to ride.

LYNCHBURG, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO