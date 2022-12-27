Related
crossvillenews1st.com
CITY COUNCIL DOES NOT VOTE TO PURCHASE VILLAGE INN DURING SPECIAL MEETING TODAY
The Crossville City Council met in a special called session today at noon with the intention of passing the third and final reading of the purchase of the Village Inn-the controversial low-income housing facility on Main street. They did not vote. Another legal snag caused Mayor Crawford to pull the...
WTVCFOX
Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker dies in federal prison
EDGEFIELD, S.C. — The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on...
crossvillenews1st.com
FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON
The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
WBIR
Railroad crossing open after derailment
Hamilton County railroad crossing is back open after a trail derailment. Officials are warning drivers to be careful in that area as they continue to make repairs.
'It's like moving out of your home' | University Liquors moves to make room for new Cumberland Ave. developer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University Liquors has called 1919 Cumberland Avenue home for more than 28 years. Helen Morton and her four children have all worked at the store. Now, they're all saying goodbye to the store's original location to make room for a new apartment complex. "It is like...
WTVCFOX
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
crossvillenews1st.com
THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY
The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
wvlt.tv
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith. The judge had originally set a bond for other charges, which was revoked, according to officials with the Knox Co. District Attorney’s Office.
WDEF
McCallie and Brainerd Advance to Semifinals of Best of Preps Tournament
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Best of Preps tournament tipped off Wednesday at Chattanooga State. Defending champ McCallie beat LFO 81-47. Big Blue hit 18 three-pointers in the victory. Brainerd knocked off East Hamilton 68-58. The Panthers and Blue Tornado both advanced to the semifinals on Thursday.
fox17.com
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. EARLIER:. A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Georgia ended with the suspect shot dead in downtown Chattanooga, according...
dadecountysentinel.com
Alpaca Farm, Boutique, and Coffee Bar Opens in Wildwood
Rosie Mae’s Alpaca Farm is one recent addition to Wildwood, Ga. The business is a fulfillment of Max and Maegan Lewis’ dreams, but their eldest daughter, Rosalie Mae, also played a significant part in the journey. Several years ago, the Lewis family visited an alpaca farm in Trion,...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF: SEVERAL DEAD IN HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department posted this release on Facebook at 9:17 this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, CCEMA, CCFD, and CCRescue Squad are out at a house fire where several are believed to have perished overnight on Plateau Road. We believe as many as six lives were...
Victims of deadly Cumberland County house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Tennessee.
Suspect dead, deputy injured after shootout in downtown Chattanooga
A suspect was killed Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and shooting one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told ABC affiliate WTVC.
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road around 4 a.m. Monday, officials announced. When crews arrived, they reportedly found smoke and heavy fire coming from the home, but all residents had exited before they arrived and were outside. Officials said smoke alarms woke the home owners up.
WATE
East Tennessee ties to new Avatar movie
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local man is showing how dreams really do come true. Born and raised in Cleveland, TN, Ben Murphy sought out movie making at a young age. His first project was creating home movies with his brothers to now stepping out on red carpets of big box films.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0