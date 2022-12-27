Read full article on original website
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town...
Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers
SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
The 10 most-read KSL.com articles of 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — While COVID-19 continues to factor into many people's lives, the world felt a little closer to a pre-pandemic normal in 2022. President Joe Biden declared an end to the term "pandemic" in September, though, the U.S. brought back its free rapid testing program again this month. Despite the lingering coronavirus, travel and crowd sizes returned to levels previously seen in 2019.
Drivers get stuck, semis stranded in massive I-15 backup in central Utah
COVE FORT — Drivers came across a travel nightmare Wednesday night on Interstate 15 in central Utah, becoming stuck for hours because of crashes and stranded semitrucks. The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and stalled vehicles throughout the evening on I-15 in the area of Cove Fort, near the I-70 interchange. At one point, UDOT said the backup caused delays of three hours.
Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater
IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
