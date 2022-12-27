ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it

Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
WARSAW, MO
KRMS Radio

City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group

The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
CAMDENTON, MO
KRMS Radio

Mid-Afternoon Blaze Destroys Mobile Home in Sunrise Beach

A mobile home in the 700 block of Purvis Road in Sunrise Beach is destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. Gravois Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper says personnel from Gravois and Sunrise Beach responded to the first-alarm structure fire and, upon arrival, discovered the home was fully involved and that the fire had spread to several outbuildings and a tractor.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Downtown Springfield businesses and police prepare for NYE

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 2022 is coming to an end which means breweries, restaurants, and bars are getting ready for big new year’s celebrations. “We are having a booty move and boogie down of epic proportions here at Mothers Brewing Company, right here in our beautiful barrel house,” Brewing Liaison Kyle Jeffries said. “Throwing dance parties […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday

Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

RUBY ANN OBERBECK

Ruby Ann Oberbeck, 69, of Phillipsburg, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. She was born May 1, 1953, in Lebanon, Mo. to James Dillard and Juanita Mae Carroll North. On Sept. 30, 1973, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Oberbeck, and to...
LEBANON, MO
KICK AM 1530

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

RONALD JAY DAVIS JR.

Ronald Jay Davis Jr., 59, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home. He is survived by a son, Ronald T. Davis of Lebanon; a daughter, Patricia Ann Davis Watkins of Lexington, Ky.; his father, Ronald Davis Sr. of Lebanon; two brothers, John and Jerry Davis of Lebanon; two sisters, Elizabeth Bohannon of Lebanon and Ann price of Phoenix, Ariz.
LEBANON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash

Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Smoke draws fire department to Springfield Quality Inn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple fire crews responded to the Quality Inn (3330 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO) at 6:28 a.m. for reports of a fire. A hotel employee witnessed smoke coming from a room that was closed for remodeling and alerted the fire department. That employee did not see fire, but the fire alarms sounded.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

ALLAN PAUL WADE

Allan Paul Wade, 66, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lebanon. He is survived by a son, David Wade of Tuscan, Ariz. Arrangements for Allan Paul Wade are incomplete and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

OZARKS UNSOLVED: Where is Donnie Erwin? The case of a missing Camden County man

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Erwin disappeared nine years ago. The case rocked the community. Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned. That car is missing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy