lakeexpo.com
No Feeding Deer In Camden County: Conservation Dept. Cracks Down To Stop The Spread Of Deer Disease
That's the message the Missouri Department of Conservation wants Missourians to hear loud and clear, particularly if they live in counties where Chronic Wasting Disease has been affecting deer. The department says providing deer feed or salt licks can create "artificial congregation" of deer, which can further spread the disease....
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KRMS Radio
City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group
The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
KRMS Radio
Mid-Afternoon Blaze Destroys Mobile Home in Sunrise Beach
A mobile home in the 700 block of Purvis Road in Sunrise Beach is destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. Gravois Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper says personnel from Gravois and Sunrise Beach responded to the first-alarm structure fire and, upon arrival, discovered the home was fully involved and that the fire had spread to several outbuildings and a tractor.
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
Downtown Springfield businesses and police prepare for NYE
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 2022 is coming to an end which means breweries, restaurants, and bars are getting ready for big new year’s celebrations. “We are having a booty move and boogie down of epic proportions here at Mothers Brewing Company, right here in our beautiful barrel house,” Brewing Liaison Kyle Jeffries said. “Throwing dance parties […]
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
Laclede Record
RUBY ANN OBERBECK
Ruby Ann Oberbeck, 69, of Phillipsburg, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. She was born May 1, 1953, in Lebanon, Mo. to James Dillard and Juanita Mae Carroll North. On Sept. 30, 1973, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Oberbeck, and to...
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Laclede Record
RONALD JAY DAVIS JR.
Ronald Jay Davis Jr., 59, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home. He is survived by a son, Ronald T. Davis of Lebanon; a daughter, Patricia Ann Davis Watkins of Lexington, Ky.; his father, Ronald Davis Sr. of Lebanon; two brothers, John and Jerry Davis of Lebanon; two sisters, Elizabeth Bohannon of Lebanon and Ann price of Phoenix, Ariz.
KOMU
Morgan County fire officials rescue deer stuck on Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS - The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer that was trapped on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. According to GPFD's Facebook post on the rescue, crews got the Button Buck, "Randy," out of the Gravois Arm of the lake at 11:52 a.m.
Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
City of Springfield Asks Residents to Refrain from Dripping Faucets
The City of Springfield is joining other local and regional utility districts in asking the public to turn off dripping faucets now that the temperature has increased. The large amount of service leaks has resulted in a high volume of water loss which places a strain on the utility’s ability to ensure adequate water pressure and fire suppression capabilities.
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Dealing with infestation issues in Springfield rental homes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and affordable housing is what Springfield strives to provide. But some renters say they have problems getting issues addressed with their landlords and have turned to us for help. “It’s ridiculous. I know almost every one of the tenants has complained about it,” said Laura...
Polk Co. Firefighter recovering after getting hurt on the job
POLK CO., Mo – Volunteer firefighter Edward Lamke is home from the hospital after his truck slid off the road and rolled into a ditch. Lamke was responding to a fire in winter conditions on December 23. The roads were covered in snow and ice. “I couldn’t have been doing more than 15 or 18 […]
KYTV
Smoke draws fire department to Springfield Quality Inn
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple fire crews responded to the Quality Inn (3330 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO) at 6:28 a.m. for reports of a fire. A hotel employee witnessed smoke coming from a room that was closed for remodeling and alerted the fire department. That employee did not see fire, but the fire alarms sounded.
Laclede Record
ALLAN PAUL WADE
Allan Paul Wade, 66, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lebanon. He is survived by a son, David Wade of Tuscan, Ariz. Arrangements for Allan Paul Wade are incomplete and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
KYTV
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Where is Donnie Erwin? The case of a missing Camden County man
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Erwin disappeared nine years ago. The case rocked the community. Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned. That car is missing.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Dept. of Labor claims Springfield private school founder pocketed teacher retirement funds for vacations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a former private school founder now faces a lawsuit from the Department of Labor. She’s accused of using the money that is supposed to be going to teachers’ retirement funds for her expenses. In April 2020, On Your...
