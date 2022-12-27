Read full article on original website
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of HardcoversIBWAAHouston, TX
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Alabama fans wanted everyone fired in massive overreaction to early Sugar Bowl deficit
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wanted the entire coaching staff fired after an early 10-0 deficit at the hands of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Crimson Tide fans expect excellence. That’s what happens when you root for a team in the middle (or tail end, depending on who you ask) of a dynasty.
Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
Steve Sarkisian under fire for wildly overreacting to being touched in Alamo Bowl pregame
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian flexes his inner MC Hammer by screaming “U Can’t Touch This!” at poor Headphone Guy. Headphone Guy made a GOB Bluth huge mistake touching Steve Sarkisian at the Alamodome. Not only is Texas still not back, but no touching is to be...
NFL Draft: 5 surprise teams that should trade up for C.J. Stroud
Ohio State superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. No matter how he performs in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has done enough in his Buckeyes career to be an unquestioned top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
New England Patriots fans have turned on Bill Belichick in the worst way
The New England Patriots 2022 season has been disappointing, and many blame head coach Bill Belichick. After the impressive rookie season of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, the expectations for his sophomore year in 2022 were high. However, the reality has been low, but who is to blame?
Disastrous ‘Michigan Special’ gets roasted by Eagles and CFB fans alike
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called a timeout just to call an outdated trick play on fourth down. The ‘Michigan Special’ was rightly roasted. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines gave TCU life. The Wolverines had a chance to score on their opening drive, but on a fourth-and-goal inside...
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
Steelers mock draft: 3 Steelers targets playing in the College Football Playoff
The Pittsburgh Steelers should be watching the College Football Playoff closely on Saturday, as the NFL Draft isn’t far away. The Steelers still have a slim chance at making the playoffs, but Pittsburgh’s front office is always a step ahead. Expect Omar Khan and Co. to have an eye on the College Football Playoff, as there are plenty of NFL Draft prospects playing for one of Georgia, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan on Saturday night.
J.J. McCarthy is chasing Tom Brady’s Michigan legacy in the College Football Playoff
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is chasing the GOAT as he aims to lead the Wolverines to their first National Championship since 1997. Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy have been a beautiful pairing thus far, as the former top recruit has been everything Michigan promised and then some. McCarthy is fresh off defeating Ohio State as well as a Big Ten Championship just a few weeks ago.
Sonny Dykes takes massive shot at Alabama, SEC for scheduling
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes seems to think that the Alabama Crimson Tide and (SEC as a whole) should work on their scheduling a bit. Sonny Dykes is still fighting for respect for the TCU Horned Frogs and the Big 12. It appears that making the College Football...
One perfect trade to revitalize Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
If the Green Bay Packers want to avoid another rough season in 2023, it might be time for the front office to shock the system with a big trade. The final days of the regular season are upon us, and things are getting tense for the Green Bay Packers and their fan base.
