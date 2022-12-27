ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
FanSided

Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

New England Patriots fans have turned on Bill Belichick in the worst way

The New England Patriots 2022 season has been disappointing, and many blame head coach Bill Belichick. After the impressive rookie season of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, the expectations for his sophomore year in 2022 were high. However, the reality has been low, but who is to blame?
FanSided

Steelers mock draft: 3 Steelers targets playing in the College Football Playoff

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be watching the College Football Playoff closely on Saturday, as the NFL Draft isn’t far away. The Steelers still have a slim chance at making the playoffs, but Pittsburgh’s front office is always a step ahead. Expect Omar Khan and Co. to have an eye on the College Football Playoff, as there are plenty of NFL Draft prospects playing for one of Georgia, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan on Saturday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

J.J. McCarthy is chasing Tom Brady’s Michigan legacy in the College Football Playoff

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is chasing the GOAT as he aims to lead the Wolverines to their first National Championship since 1997. Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy have been a beautiful pairing thus far, as the former top recruit has been everything Michigan promised and then some. McCarthy is fresh off defeating Ohio State as well as a Big Ten Championship just a few weeks ago.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy