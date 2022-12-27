Read full article on original website
Shooter still on the loose after employee killed outside Pa. hospital: police
State police are actively investigating a shooting that killed an employee outside the Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County on Friday. Around 10:30 p.m., state police confirmed that a shooting happened outside the Danville-area hospital and that there were no arrests as of late Friday night. In a statement issued...
Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports
DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
Geisinger shooting victim identified
Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
1 dead after 3-alarm fire in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — One person died in a three-alarm fire in Lancaster on New Year's Eve, officials said. Emergency responders battled a fire in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. It broke out just before 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. Authorities say...
Pa. hospital employee gunned down in parking lot: Police
DANVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman in a deadly shooting at a Montour County hospital. That shooting happened Friday evening at Geisinger Hospital in Danville.The hospital is about two hours northwest of Reading and about three hours northwest of Philadelphia.According to authorities, the victim was a 40-year-old woman who worked at the hospital. They say she was gunned down in the employee parking lot, immediately prompting the hospital to take safety precautions in order to protect patients and staff."The hospital immediately followed our emergency procedures, we went into lockdown," Rosemary Leeming, the chief medical officer, said. "And that means that no one goes in and no one goes out."Officials have not confirmed any information about the relationship between the victim and the shooter.
local21news.com
Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision on Rt. 222 and Main St. in Strasburg Twp.
Mercury
Trucker charged in wrong-way crash on turnpike near Berks that killed 2 sisters
An Ohio trucker was intoxicated when he drove an 18-wheeler in the wrong direction on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Reading and Morgantown exchanges, causing a head-on collision that killed two sisters from South America, state police said. The crash happened Dec. 23 about 9:40 p.m. at mile marker 291,...
Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken
PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
abc27.com
Lititz Police investigating pedestrian hit and run incident
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lititz are investigating a hit-and-run incident on Dec. 29. According to police, officers received a report of a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. on North Cedar Street near the intersection of East Market Street. Police say that...
One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting
UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
skooknews.com
Three Schuylkill County Businesses Cited for Selling Alcohol to a Minor
The Pennsylvania State Police recently cited three Schuylkill County businesses for selling alcohol to a minor. According to a report from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement in Allentown the following three businesses sold alcohol to a 19-year-old on November 19th, 2022. Orwigsburg Beer Store, 298 Lincoln Avenue, Orwigsburg. The...
Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash
A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
Fate of monkeys lost near Interstate 80 near Danville is unknown
This article originally published on Jan. 22, 2022. The story of the missing monkeys following a crash on I-80 made national headlines and raised concerns of the safety of transporting laboratory animals. Updated Jan. 23: State Police said all monkeys have been accounted for, according to release issued at 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 22. The Associated Press reported that the Centers for Disease Control said the monkeys were humanely euthanized. NorthcentralPa.com has reached out to the CDC to ask why the monkeys were euthanized. ...
Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
Multi-vehicle crash injures Pa. police officer and 2 others
A multi-vehicle crash in the Olney neighborhood sent a Philadelphia police officer and two other people to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. The collision happened early Friday in the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where the crash involved a patrol car, a pick-up truck and a sedan.
Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center
DANVILLE — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are a
WGAL
Man sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison for firing at police during standoff in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man who opened fire on police during a standoff was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison, according to the district attorney's office. Shawn Stryker, 51, entered an open guilty plea for aggravated assault. He was also charged with misdemeanor simple...
local21news.com
Lockdown lifted at Geisinger hospital in Danville after woman killed in parking lot
DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP/WOLF) — Officials at Geisinger Hospital in Danville say the facility was under lockdown after a deadly shooting on Friday night. Authorities on scene said a 40-year-old woman, who was an employee of Geisinger Danville, was shot in the parking lot. Her name has not been released.
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
WGAL
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, the coroner's office says. The crash happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township. The coroner's office said a 63-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was...
