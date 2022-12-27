Read full article on original website
Our Official Staff Prediction for Vikings at Packers
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for Vikings at Packers is ready. The Vikings can hit a 13-3 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The NFL expanded to 16+ games per season in 1978, and if the Vikings beat the Packers on Sunday, it’ll be just the third time in franchise history that Minnesota has tallied 13 wins in a season’s first 16 games (1998, 2017).
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
Vikings Are the 8th-Worst Team in Football per ‘Football Outsiders’
Nothing stokes the fire of the Minnesota Vikings-themed “fraud vs. contender” debate like Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric. Green Bay Packers fans and pundits have weaponized the metric for weeks, hoping to expose the Vikings as fluky frauds after Minnesota sprinted to a 12-3 division-winning record through 16 weeks. The Vikings are a mind-boggling 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that stat is not good enough for some naysayers.
Vikings Duo Becomes Only 3rd to Reach 2022 Milestone
When the Minnesota Vikings signed edge rusher Za’Darius Smith in free agency, and it was confirmed Danielle Hunter would be staying in town, it led to the mouthwatering prospect of two elite edge rushers on the Vikings defense. The phrase “meet at the quarterback” was quickly banded around.
3 Weeks Ago a Viking — to Starting QB for ARI
The Vikings went into the preseason with three quarterbacks on the roster — starter Kirk Cousins, veteran Sean Mannion, and second-year passer Kellen Mond. Cousins was [and still is] the unquestioned starter and leader of the Vikings. He’s never encountered a team with 12 or more wins, so he is probably enjoying the season. The Vikings will host at least one postseason game in January. The evaluation of Cousins’ season is an interesting case. Some think he’s playing worse than in the past; others believe he magically turned into a machine, especially in the clutch.
PFF Names Biggest Vikings Pro Bowl Snub
The Vikings have five Pro Bowlers in the 2022 season. Kirk Cousins is now a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, despite having what many consider a down year. However, he is captaining a ship that is 12-3 and in the second spot in the NFC. Winning football games can completely change...
Vikings Defender Can Earn Fat Paycheck in Final 2 Games
Za’Darius Smith signed a prototypical team-friendly deal in March when he switched NFC North teams and joined the Vikings after three seasons with the Packers. That contract had a low cap hit for the Vikings in 2022, only $3,343,136. For a star pass rusher, that is comically low. His...
Justin Jefferson Pounds the Table for Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tied the NFL record for most game-winning drives in a single season (8) last weekend, but some NFL brains still don’t trust him with the game on the line. Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder was asked earlier this week whether folks should be encouraged...
Breakout Party for Vikings Rookie Is Happening
Remember the guy who stripped and scooped a fumble versus the New York Giants on Christmas Eve? He’ll be a starter for the Minnesota Vikings before you know it. He’s Brian Asamoah, a product of the Vikings 2022 NFL Draft class, plucked out of the 3rd Round by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Asamoah didn’t experience much defensive playing time out of the gate this season, but his coming-of-age snap count and performance indicate a positive trajectory for 2023 and beyond.
Vegas Has an Odd Beef with Kevin O’Connell
A first-year head coach, taking over a team with a 15-18 (.454) record in two years before his arrival should garner honest-to-goodness Coach of the Year attention after his team started the season 12-3 (.800), right?. Think again. That rookie skipper is Kevin O’Connell, and his Minnesota Vikings share the...
Cam Dantzler Is Off the Vikings Thursday Injury Report, Rodgers Practices for GB
The Vikings Thursday injury report for Week 17 has been released, and there is one notable omission from today’s report for the Vikings. Starting CB Cam Dantzler appears to finally be healthy from his high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve earlier this season as the Vikings removed him from the list. The full Vikings injury report is as follows:
Packers and Vikings: 20 Brief & Essential Facts
Each week, VikingsTerritory details 20 statistical or interesting facts about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings game. This week’s edition involves the Green Bay Packers, who are three-point favorites facing the Vikings in Week 17. The game is on January 1st, 2023, at 3:25 pm CST at Lambeau Field. Packers and...
