The Vikings went into the preseason with three quarterbacks on the roster — starter Kirk Cousins, veteran Sean Mannion, and second-year passer Kellen Mond. Cousins was [and still is] the unquestioned starter and leader of the Vikings. He’s never encountered a team with 12 or more wins, so he is probably enjoying the season. The Vikings will host at least one postseason game in January. The evaluation of Cousins’ season is an interesting case. Some think he’s playing worse than in the past; others believe he magically turned into a machine, especially in the clutch.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO