Graham Regional Theatre announces 2023 performances

Graham Regional Theatre recently announced its upcoming season which begins in February with the melodrama, “Double-Take at Beatrice’s Boarding House” by DebbieMcBeth Christiansen. The nonprofit organization encourages self-expression through dance, music and theater.



After serving 20 years with Graham Regional Theater, including 18 as managing director, Christian Sanders stepped down in July and took a position as the theater teacher at Mineral Wells High School. The theater establishes its season with its board of directors, and this year was different without a managing director.



“So we all brought show ideas to our meetings and we did our research, and we really just looked at what would fit our community, what people would really like to see us do. So we found some really great choices,” Board Member Katie Huitt said. “One of the big things is choosing the melodrama, because people have gotten used to the melodrama every year, and people really expect something fun and silly, and something that you can boo the villain, throw popcorn at them. It is a really fun show, and so we really wanted something that would be flexible for whoever shows up to audition, but also something that would be really fun. This show is actually expandable, there’s some space in the middle for some unscripted fun. I don’t want to give anything away.”



The melodrama “Double-Take at Beatrice’s Boarding House” will be held Feb. 17-19 and Feb. 24-26. Auditions will be held at The Perry theater at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.



Following the melodrama will be the farce “Don’t Dress For Dinner” by Marc Camoletti and Robin Hawdon. The performance is scheduled for April 28-29 and May 5-7. The show was a part of the 2022 season, but had to be postponed due to one of the actors being involved in an accident.



For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 28 edition of The Graham Leader.