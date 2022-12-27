Read full article on original website
Person of interest detained after man found dead at KC home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Kansas City. Just after 8p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they were directed into a residence were they located a man who...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
KCTV 5
'This is what we're going to miss': Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter
Kansas City, Kansas police shot and killed a man Friday morning after a bizarre chain of events. Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD. The incident took place in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. Death of Lawrence man in Ottawa being investigated as...
KCTV 5
Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died following an officer shooting Friday morning after initially driving away in a police car, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. KCKPD stated a police officer had responded to a disabled vehicle in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. When...
Mother of Cass County Jail escapee charged with assisting in escape
The mother of Trevor Sparks, who escaped from Cass County Jail earlier this month, faces charges for helping her son.
Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
One man was found shot to death Friday night in east KCMO, marking the city's 169th homicide of the year.
KCTV 5
Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
Woman accused in death of child less than 6 years old
A Johnson County, Kansas, woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a child less than 6 years old.
KMBC.com
KCK police shoot and kill a man they say drove off in a patrol car and pointed a gun at officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department says multiple officers were involved in a shooting that left one man dead Friday morning. Police authorities have not specified exactly how many officers were involved in the incident. Just after 8 a.m., an officer responded to a call...
Kansas City police investigating stabbing that has left one person seriously injured
The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the area of Crabapple Circle, just south of Eastwood Trafficway.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police looking for man who stabbed person leaving walking trail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a man who stabbed someone leaving a walking trail at a park on Wednesday. According to the police, it happened just after 4 p.m. A man told police that he was leaving a walking trail and the park just...
Kansas City, Kansas, police shoot, kill man who allegedly stole police cruiser
A man is dead Friday after stealing a Kansas City, Kansas, police vehicle and pointing a gun at officers, according to police.
Man in custody following deadly shooting near E. 17th Street, Winchester Avenue
The shooting was reported just before 8:20 p.m. near E. 17th Street and Walnut Avenue.
Cass County Jail escapee arrested in KCMO Friday
One of two fugitives who escaped the Cass County Jail earlier this month was taken into custody Friday.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
A Kansas City man accused of keeping a Black woman captive in his 'dungeonlike' basement will appear in court
Timothy Haslett Jr. was charged after a woman escaped his home. For months, police have denied rumors of a serial killer targeting Black women in town.
KMBC.com
KCPD urging people to ring in the New Year without celebratory gunfire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been over a decade since 11-year-old Blair Lane was hit and killed by a stray bullet while in her backyard celebrating the 4th of July. Police are urging people to celebrate the New Year without guns this year. "It has been 11 years, five...
Years later, Kansas City tragedy reminds of celebratory gunfire danger
Michele Shanahan DeMoss, mother of Blair Shanahan Lane, said the bullet that hit her daughter was a senseless act.
Independence man killed in crash on Christmas, one day after engagement
Tyler Kelley, 26, lost control of the vehicle crossed Truman road and hit a tree and a parked car, according to Independence police.
Kansas trucker jailed for threatening woman, dog at Clearfield motel, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck driver from Kansas was put in jail after police said he threatened a woman and her dog at the Red Roof Inn in Clearfield. Lawrence Township Police were called around 11 a.m. Dec 27, after the woman reported that a man, later identified as 56-year-old Ricky Baskins, of […]
