ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist

Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
Well+Good

This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible

I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
The Independent

6 ways to get healthy, glowing skin even in the dead of winter

Unlike the summer months, when sunshine brings with it all-important vitamin D and a welcome touch of tan, in winter our skin can look as grey and lacklustre as the clouds in the sky.But it doesn’t have to be that way. According to experts, you can counteract the effects of cold, dry air and a lack of sunlight with nourishing skincare and fake-it-till-you-make-it cosmetics.Here, pros share their six top tips for how to get the glow all year round…1. Extra exfoliation“Dull skin can develop at any time, but is perhaps most common in the autumn and winter months,” says Charlotte...
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Under-$10 Scalp Oil a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ for Dry, Itchy Winter Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When your scalp is suffering, it can be hard to think about anything else. Not only is the dryness and itching uncomfortable, but it can come with symptoms like flaking, scabbing, and even bleeding that are downright impossible to ignore. Those of us who suffer with chronic scalp conditions know that finding the right treatment can be a long and frustrating journey as we try to ride these symptoms out — but we have reason to believe that As I Am’s...
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy