Rosemary is the secret to long and healthy hair. Here’s how to use it to grow luscious locks.
Make your rosemary water in large batches and turn them into perfect stocking stuffers for the holidays. Helen BradshawThis easy and inexpensive project is your first step toward more and longer hair.
This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist
Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible
I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Moisturizer For Younger-Looking Skin This Winter
Thanks to the harsh effects of winter, many of us experience skin that looks much more dull, dry and flaky as the temperatures drop. In order to avoid this, it is best to consume a nutrient-rich diet, drink ample water, have a consistent sleep schedule, and to also invest in the best skincare products for your complexion type.
Easy recipes with black eyed peas for good luck on New Year's Eve
Enjoy these three recipes to learn the southern tradition and meaning behind black eyed peas for good luck in the new year.
Here’s what a ‘Great British Baking Show’ champion eats on New Year’s Eve
Guiseppe Dell'Anno is adept at all manner of cakes, cookies and tarts, but he’s sticking with tradition on New Year’s Eve.
6 ways to get healthy, glowing skin even in the dead of winter
Unlike the summer months, when sunshine brings with it all-important vitamin D and a welcome touch of tan, in winter our skin can look as grey and lacklustre as the clouds in the sky.But it doesn’t have to be that way. According to experts, you can counteract the effects of cold, dry air and a lack of sunlight with nourishing skincare and fake-it-till-you-make-it cosmetics.Here, pros share their six top tips for how to get the glow all year round…1. Extra exfoliation“Dull skin can develop at any time, but is perhaps most common in the autumn and winter months,” says Charlotte...
I Instantly Became More Organized Thanks to Our Place’s 8-in-1 Pan, and It’s on Sale for the New Year
It’s popular for a reason.
Shoppers Call This Under-$10 Scalp Oil a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ for Dry, Itchy Winter Skin
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When your scalp is suffering, it can be hard to think about anything else. Not only is the dryness and itching uncomfortable, but it can come with symptoms like flaking, scabbing, and even bleeding that are downright impossible to ignore. Those of us who suffer with chronic scalp conditions know that finding the right treatment can be a long and frustrating journey as we try to ride these symptoms out — but we have reason to believe that As I Am’s...
Midday Fix: Food trends to keep and ones to ditch in 2023
Dr. Daryl Gioffre, celebrity nutritionist and author of Get Off Your Acid and Get Off Your Sugar.
