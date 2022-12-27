ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU Football 2023 Decision Tracker: Who is Staying and Who is Going

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
 4 days ago

In November on Senior Day, BYU honored 24 non-Seniors who were still deciding whether to return for the 2023 season or not. This article will serve as a tracker for who is staying for 2023 and who is leaving the program.

Who is Staying

1. Max Tooley

Linebacker Max Tooley announced that he will stay at BYU for his final season of eligibility. He will be an important member of BYU's new-look defense in 2023.

2. Alema Pilimai

Defensive lineman Alema Pilimai announced his plans to return for the 2023 season.

3. Masen Wake

Masen Wake announced his plans to return for the first year in the Big 12.

Who is Going

1. Clark Barrington

Veteran offensive lineman Clark Barrington surprised many when he entered the transfer portal instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. Barrington committed to Baylor and former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

2. Brayden Cosper

Prior to the bowl game, wide receiver Brayden Cosper announced that it would be his last college football game.

3. Blake Freeland

Blake Freeland has not announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft, but he has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

4. Jaren Hall

Credit: BYU Photo

Star quarterback Jaren Hall announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft.

5. Jackson Kaufusi

Linebacker Jackson Kaufusi announced that the Bowl Game was his last game.

6. Harris LaChance

BYU offensive lineman Harris LaChance announced that he plans to enter the NFL Draft.

7. Puka Nacua

Like Blake Freeland, Puka Nacua has not made a formal announcement about his plans to enter the NFL Draft. However, he has accepted a Senior Bowl invite.

8. Jake Oldroyd

BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd announced that the bowl game was his final game.

9. Keenan Pili

Veteran linebacker Keenan Pili entered the transfer portal and committed to Tennessee.

Who has not Announced

These are the players that were honored on Senior Day and have not announced their plans for the 2023 season.

  1. Chaz Ah You
  2. Ammon Hannemann
  3. Britton Hogan
  4. Hayden Livingston
  5. Atunaisa Mahe
  6. Jackson McChesney
  7. Malik Moore
  8. Morgan Pyper
  9. Gunner Romney
  10. Gabe Summers
  11. George Udo
  12. Payton Wilgar

