Obituary: Tyler Lane Nichols, 29

Tyler Lane Nichols, age 29, of Lewisburg, WV, (formerly of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV), went home to be with the Lord, with the love of his life and family by his side, on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA, following a sudden, unexpected illness.

Born on June 20, 1993, in Greenville, NC, he was the son of Thomas Lane and Regina Gail Holliday Nichols of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV. He was preceded in death to his Heavenly home by his maternal grandfather, David Eugene Holliday; and sister, Lindsey Elizabeth Nichols.

Tyler grew up with the ambition of being a Lineman just like his Dad. After graduating from Greenbrier East High School in 2012, he began his journey to achieve his lifelong goal of becoming a Journeyman Lineman with the ALBAT Joint Apprenticeship and Training Program. During this time, he worked his way up the ranks in the apprenticeship, until finally ‘topping out’ and earning the title of Journeyman Lineman on October 28, 2016.

He was a proud member of The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 369. He was extremely proud to have earned that title and to be following in his Dad’s footsteps. As a Journeyman Lineman, Tyler was most proud that he was Live Line Barehand Class Certified and worked on a job where he was transported to the tower suspended below a helicopter. Tyler continued to work as a Journeyman Lineman all over the country, until his car accident in March 2022. No longer working on the lines, he continued to have the work ethic and stubbornness of a Lineman to overcome the many challenges and obstacles that were a result of his car accident. He was persistent and refused to give up, showing that strength until the Lord called him home.

Tyler was a Christian and attended Grace Bible Church in Asbury, WV, where he was very loved. His passions included being a Journeyman Lineman, making sure his truck(s)/car were spotless and waxed, playing video games, and being home, spending time with Kate and his dogs, Bandit, Butch, and Diesel.

Tyler never met a stranger and could have a full conversation with anyone that he might happen to meet. He enjoyed living life to the fullest and spending time with his family, whom he loved very much. He will be forever remembered for his pretty boy smile and southern charm.

Left to cherish his memory, along with his parents, are his loving fiancé, Kaitlyn Danielle Shaver, of Lewisburg, WV, (formerly of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV); brother, Joshua Thomas and wife, Shania Nichols, of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV; sister, Makayla Dean and husband, Richard Logan Mann, of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV; paternal grandparents, James Larry and Shirley Ann Nichols of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV; maternal grandmother, Sharon Marie McCallister of Alderson, WV; maternal step-grandmother, Brenda Reed Holliday of Woodbridge, VA; nephew, Waylon Thomas Nichols of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV; niece, Charlee Lynn Young of Shelburne, VT; future father- and mother-in-law, Karl “Chuck” Cleveland and Leisha Ann Browning Shaver of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV; future sisters-in-law, Stephanie Ann Shaver of Shelburne, VT, and Karlei Mae Shaver of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Gathering of friends and family for a Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, Asbury, WV. Funeral services will begin Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Grace Bible Church in Asbury, WV, with Pastor Mike Teubert officiating. Burial will follow at the Nichols Family Cemetery, Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joshua Nichols, Logan Mann, Cody Shaffer, Danny McKinney, Paul Wilson, and Scott Reigel.

Tyler will be greatly missed, as he left an unforgettable impression on the lives of all he encountered.

