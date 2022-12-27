Read full article on original website
Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over the north come down to Florida […]
Pier Park prepares for New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pier Park begins preparations for 15th annual New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop. Dozens of volunteers including members of the Arnold High School marching band arrived at the park Friday morning to set up. Baillie Perrault is a senior at Arnold High. She says...
Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
Local Woman celebrates her 103 birthday
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Maybell Whitfield was born and raised in Bay County. Friday night she celebrated her 103rd birthday. The celebration was held at the Southerland event center in Lynn Haven, which was at one time a funeral home. “When they told me where it was going to...
Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)
Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
Bay Real Time Operations Center Anniversary
The Bay Real Time Operations Center, or BAYROC, is one year old. BAYROC is a county-wide law enforcement project established to make use of the latest technology to enhance law enforcement response to incidents and solve crimes– sometimes within hours. The same technology is also used to quickly locate missing and endangered adults and children.
Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Village of Baytowne Wharf is inviting you to ring in the New Year with their long list of fun activities. Kensley Brooks, event manager, said you won’t want to miss these family friendly events and spectacular light shows. This end-of-the-year celebration kicks off...
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
Hill Taking Her Game International
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Zamiyah Hill is only a junior at Mosley yet she already has 71 goals and a spot on the Under 18 women’s national soccer team... so what is it that makes her so special?. Coach Betowski says it’s simple. “Her work ethics, that’s definitely...
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
Man dies in head-on collision
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
Community remembers man who was killed in traffic accident
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, 61-year-old William McLemore was killed in a traffic accident on State Road 71. McLemore was a pillar in his hometown, and several were shocked by his untimely death. McLemore was a loving husband to his wife, Glenda Mclemore, father to his four kids, and grandfather. McLemore’s brother Scott Mclemore […]
Expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway
Shops and restaurants gearing up for new year’s eve
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not quite New Year’s Eve but Pier Park is already teeming with people. “We’re seeing a huge uptick in people and presence of people here at Pier Park,” Steffannie Lozier, a sales associate at Del Sol. A sales associate...
