CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow is going to have to rely on Ja’Marr Chase early, and very often, on Monday. The reasons for this are two-fold, and frankly fairly simple. The Bengals are set to have a new right tackle on Monday against the Bills. Whether that’s Isaiah Prince or Hakeem Adeniji, it will be the first start for either this season. Don’t expect the Bengals to wait around to see if either one of them can hold up in pass protection.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO