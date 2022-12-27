ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the 'Cold Bowl' at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Josh Allen presents MVP-caliber challenge for Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn't want Monday's night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year's MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won't be easy.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Jadeveon Clowney clears concussion protocol and likely to face Commanders; Joe Woods, Mike Priefer under scrutiny: Browns Insider

LANDOVER, Md. — Jadeveon Clowney cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, made the trip to Washington, D.C., and is likely to face the Commanders on Sunday. Clowney returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Thursday with an illness, but hadn't been fully cleared from concussion protocol and was listed as questionable.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

'Fair assumption' that Tyler Huntley will start for Ravens as Lamar Jackson's absence continues

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens' woes on offense, and at quarterback specifically, appear set to continue for another week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent for Baltimore's practice once again Friday ahead of Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters it would be a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley earns another start for the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Best Ohio State vs Georgia props to bet for Peach Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are set to do battle in the College Football Playoff at the Peach...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report

Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Burrow & friends: Notable Caesars Ohio 2023 player futures

Whether you call him Joe Cool, Joey Franchise or Joe Brrr, as teammate Ja'Marr Chase opts to informally utter, one thing is for certain: Joe Burrow is one of those dudes. The Cincinnati Bengals stud quarterback is simply one of those NFL ballers whose DNA never allows his team to admit defeat without a fight.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What makes Josh Allen such a challenge for the Bengals' defense? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - As the weeks pass, the challenges only rise even higher for the Cincinnati Bengals. Maybe that's why Josh Allen and the top-seeded Buffalo Bills coming to town is only fitting for the final Monday Night Football matchup of the year. Allen, who was the preseason favorite for MVP entering this season, is still in the mix for potentially beating out Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow depending on how Monday night goes.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Why the Bengals are prepped for an offensive outburst on Monday

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow is going to have to rely on Ja'Marr Chase early, and very often, on Monday. The reasons for this are two-fold, and frankly fairly simple. The Bengals are set to have a new right tackle on Monday against the Bills. Whether that's Isaiah Prince or Hakeem Adeniji, it will be the first start for either this season. Don't expect the Bengals to wait around to see if either one of them can hold up in pass protection.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

