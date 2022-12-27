Read full article on original website
WCPO
Meet Chase, a baby named after Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase following Cincinnati's Super Bowl run
MORROW, Ohio — A recent survey asked Ohio parents which state sports star they'd most likely name their newborn after. Two Bengals make the top 10. But even before this survey come out, a Morrow couple says they wanted their third child to be a reminder of the Bengals season of a lifetime.
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
Previewing Browns vs. Commanders; Ohio State vs. Georgia: Quincy Carrier, Lance Reisland, Stephen Means on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier discusses the job status of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew...
Why Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson backing Kevin Stefanski matters: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson once again backed up his head coach and play-caller on Thursday when he addressed the media. It’s the second week in a row he’s came out in support of Stefanski. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe talked about why...
Joe Burrow will put the Bengals on his back Monday night against the Bills: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ chances at the top seed will rise or fall based on Joe Burrow’s performance on Monday night against the Bills. Burrow has typically risen to the occasion in those moments throughout his career and he should put up some big numbers whether he’s able to help Cincinnati come away with a win or not.
Josh Allen presents MVP-caliber challenge for Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t want Monday’s night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year’s MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won’t be easy.
Jadeveon Clowney clears concussion protocol and likely to face Commanders; Joe Woods, Mike Priefer under scrutiny: Browns Insider
LANDOVER, Md. — Jadeveon Clowney cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, made the trip to Washington, D.C., and is likely to face the Commanders on Sunday. Clowney returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Thursday with an illness, but hadn’t been fully cleared from concussion protocol and was listed as questionable.
‘Fair assumption’ that Tyler Huntley will start for Ravens as Lamar Jackson’s absence continues
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens’ woes on offense, and at quarterback specifically, appear set to continue for another week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent for Baltimore’s practice once again Friday ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters it would be a “fair assumption” that Tyler Huntley earns another start for the Ravens.
Why the Cleveland Cavaliers are experiencing some bad luck lately: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a bit streaky this season. While they’ve put together an eight-game win-streak, a four-game win streak and a five-game win streak this season, they’ve also lost five in a row and three in a row this season. The most recent...
Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report
Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
Joe Burrow & friends: Notable Caesars Ohio 2023 player futures
Whether you call him Joe Cool, Joey Franchise or Joe Brrr, as teammate Ja’Marr Chase opts to informally utter, one thing is for certain: Joe Burrow is one of those dudes. The Cincinnati Bengals stud quarterback is simply one of those NFL ballers whose DNA never allows his team to admit defeat without a fight.
What makes Josh Allen such a challenge for the Bengals’ defense? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - As the weeks pass, the challenges only rise even higher for the Cincinnati Bengals. Maybe that’s why Josh Allen and the top-seeded Buffalo Bills coming to town is only fitting for the final Monday Night Football matchup of the year. Allen, who was the preseason favorite for MVP entering this season, is still in the mix for potentially beating out Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow depending on how Monday night goes.
Sam Hubbard a game-time decision for Monday night’s game against the Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard wants to be in the lineup on Monday night against the Bills. Hubbard told reporters on Friday the calf injury he suffered against Tampa Bay earlier this month is something he’s been dealing with for a couple of weeks and it got to the point where he had to shut things down.
Why the Bengals are prepped for an offensive outburst on Monday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow is going to have to rely on Ja’Marr Chase early, and very often, on Monday. The reasons for this are two-fold, and frankly fairly simple. The Bengals are set to have a new right tackle on Monday against the Bills. Whether that’s Isaiah Prince or Hakeem Adeniji, it will be the first start for either this season. Don’t expect the Bengals to wait around to see if either one of them can hold up in pass protection.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Monday Night Football, the right tackle spot and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are a few days away from one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that, the right tackle spot and more at his weekly press conference on Thursday. Here’s a transcript:. Determined who starting RT will be?
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett and other Browns discuss Carson Wentz and finishing strong
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss facing Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, defensive end Chase Young and finishing the season strong. The Commanders (7-7-1) have plenty to play for considering their playoff chances increase from 34% to about...
