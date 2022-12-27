Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
Bristol Press
Plainville PAWS is holding clothing drive fundraiser
PLAINVILLE – Plainville PAWS is holding a clothing drive fundraiser and has recently rescued a lost dog who they are trying to find a home for. Plainville PAWS is a nonprofit organization founded by Animal Control Officer Donna Weinhofer. It supports the local animal control and the Plainville Pet Food Pantry, which provides food and pet supplies to residents in need.
Bristol Press
Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps names November, December recipients of PVAC Proud Award
PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps have named the November and December recipients of their monthly PVAC Proud Award. The monthly award is usually presented to businesses or members of the community that go "above and beyond" to help the town. For October, it was awarded to all PVAC members.
Bristol Press
Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022
Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
Bristol Press
Police believe couple lied about circumstances of 4-year-old Bristol girl's death
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant for two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl indicates the child suffered long-term abuse and that the explanation given by her caregivers for how she suffered the head injury that killed her did not make sense. Police indicate in the 28-page...
Bristol Press
Meriden man seriously injured in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man was seriously injured during a car crash in Southington on Wednesday. State police identified the victim who was seriously hurt as Cesar Rodriguez, 42. The other driver involved has been identified as Miguel Sanchez-Mendez, 49, who also resides in Meriden. According to state police,...
Bristol Press
Man found dead near dumpster on North Main Street in Bristol
BRISTOL – Police are investigating a sudden death early Thursday in the city. Police have not publicly released the identity of the victim, though they say they do know who it was. The death was reported around 5:26 a.m., in the area of 10 N. Main St., where first...
Bristol Press
Bristol man charged in 2017 home invasion still awaiting trial
BRISTOL - A Bristol man accused of brutally assaulting a woman with a blunt object during a 2017 home invasion is still awaiting the start of his trial. Edward Lopez, 44, of Willis Street, indicated in February he wished to fight the charges against him and pursue a jury trial. His case remained on the trial list up until last week, when he was scheduled for an appearance in New Britain Superior Court.
Bristol Press
Bristol police reminding residents to lock cars at night, ask for help identifying attempted burglary suspect
BRISTOL – Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors at night by sharing a video that shows a suspect trying to open a vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood. The video’s time stamp indicates the attempted burglary occurred on Dec. 14, at around 12:30 a.m. The suspect...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central overcomes early turnovers to beat South Windsor in Holiday Classic
BRISTOL - The Bristol Central Rams got off to a rough start to say the least during their Holiday Classic game against South Windsor Thursday night. While the Rams ultimately defeated the Bobcats 46-32, Bristol Central totaled 18 turnovers, 14 in the first half. The Rams opened the game with...
Bristol Press
Realignment project of State Route 69, 72 continues
BRISTOL – The realignment project of State Route 69 and 72 continues to march closer as some structures in the West End have been demolished in preparation for coming construction efforts. “That is a long-time planned state project that’s paid mostly by the state but a little by the...
Bristol Press
Hawkins, with 22 points, helps keep No. 2 Huskies unbeaten
HARTFORD - The No. 2 UConn Huskies (14-0, 3-0 Big East) continued to add to their resume Wednesday night from the XL Center. The Huskies took down the Villanova Wildcats 74-66 behind 22 points from Jordan Hawkins. While the Huskies failed to pull away from the Wildcats throughout much of...
Comments / 0