Burlington, CT

Plainville PAWS is holding clothing drive fundraiser

PLAINVILLE – Plainville PAWS is holding a clothing drive fundraiser and has recently rescued a lost dog who they are trying to find a home for. Plainville PAWS is a nonprofit organization founded by Animal Control Officer Donna Weinhofer. It supports the local animal control and the Plainville Pet Food Pantry, which provides food and pet supplies to residents in need.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022

Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
Meriden man seriously injured in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man was seriously injured during a car crash in Southington on Wednesday. State police identified the victim who was seriously hurt as Cesar Rodriguez, 42. The other driver involved has been identified as Miguel Sanchez-Mendez, 49, who also resides in Meriden. According to state police,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Man found dead near dumpster on North Main Street in Bristol

BRISTOL – Police are investigating a sudden death early Thursday in the city. Police have not publicly released the identity of the victim, though they say they do know who it was. The death was reported around 5:26 a.m., in the area of 10 N. Main St., where first...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol man charged in 2017 home invasion still awaiting trial

BRISTOL - A Bristol man accused of brutally assaulting a woman with a blunt object during a 2017 home invasion is still awaiting the start of his trial. Edward Lopez, 44, of Willis Street, indicated in February he wished to fight the charges against him and pursue a jury trial. His case remained on the trial list up until last week, when he was scheduled for an appearance in New Britain Superior Court.
BRISTOL, CT
Realignment project of State Route 69, 72 continues

BRISTOL – The realignment project of State Route 69 and 72 continues to march closer as some structures in the West End have been demolished in preparation for coming construction efforts. “That is a long-time planned state project that’s paid mostly by the state but a little by the...
BRISTOL, CT
Hawkins, with 22 points, helps keep No. 2 Huskies unbeaten

HARTFORD - The No. 2 UConn Huskies (14-0, 3-0 Big East) continued to add to their resume Wednesday night from the XL Center. The Huskies took down the Villanova Wildcats 74-66 behind 22 points from Jordan Hawkins. While the Huskies failed to pull away from the Wildcats throughout much of...
HARTFORD, CT

