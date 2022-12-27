ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

What’s in store for January 2023 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Myriad Botanical Gardens is ringing in the new year with “January in the Gardens”. January in the Gardens provides a variety of things for the public to enjoy. According to officials, the Myriad Gardens is participating in Martin Luther King Jr. and Lunar New Year Celebrations, youth and adult classes, free fitness classes, skating on the Devon Ice Rink, the Inasmuch Foundation Crystal Bridge Conservatory and more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma City chef makes his pasta with care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He was always in the spice rack as a kid. Chris Becker spent years at the elbow of some of New York’s finest chefs who taught him that even the simplest of recipes require careful choices to make the best dish. “Sequence matters,” he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Guests can now see African lion cubs born earlier this year at OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY — Guests are now able to see the four African lion cubs that were born earlier this year at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Zoo officials announced that the four cubs – Neema, Makena, Zahara and Mshango – will be out for public viewing in their outdoor habitat at Lion Overlook in the mornings starting Thursday. They will be available to see until about 1 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Community mourns the loss of radio personality Sean Anderson

Body Team Radio personality Sean Anderson passed away in the morning on Saturday, Dec. 24. Anderson was an employee of Team Radio for over 25 years. The following was a statement released by Team Radio on the passing of Anderson: “Sean Anderson’s passing has left us in shock and disbelief. He was such a wonderful person and friend first, then such a valued employee and co-worker who was the ultimate team player. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his children and grand children that he loved so very much. ”
STILLWATER, OK

