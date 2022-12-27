Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma City prepares to kick off 2023 with Opening Night celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City will kick off 2023 with the 37th annual Opening Night Celebration Saturday evening. The Oklahoma City Arts Council invited the community out to the largest New Year's Eve event in the city. The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. in Bicentennial Park. Organizers will...
News On 6
OKC Animal Shelter Hosting Smooch A Pooch For New Year's Weekend
The City of Oklahoma City is asking people to come to the shelter from now until Saturday to pick out a New Year's pooch to smooch in 2023. They promise all the good slobbery kisses. All adoptable dogs six months and older qualify. People can return their New Year's Pooch...
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
KFOR
Jeopardy! to air early Saturday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the NBC News Special Report, today’s episode of Jeopardy! will air at 2 a.m. Saturday. DVR users will need to record ‘First Look’ at 2 a.m. Saturday.
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
KOCO
Passenger goes through great lengths to see daughter for Christmas amid travel issues
OKLAHOMA CITY — After about a week of worry, Howard Laing went to great lengths to be with his daughter on Christmas Day. Now, after almost a week of exhausting travel and worry, he's on the next flight home. "Everything's a green light," Laing said. A green light and...
Photos: Dogs in need of loving homes for New Year
Dozens of dogs are praying for a loving home for the New Year in Oklahoma City.
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
KFOR
What’s in store for January 2023 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Myriad Botanical Gardens is ringing in the new year with “January in the Gardens”. January in the Gardens provides a variety of things for the public to enjoy. According to officials, the Myriad Gardens is participating in Martin Luther King Jr. and Lunar New Year Celebrations, youth and adult classes, free fitness classes, skating on the Devon Ice Rink, the Inasmuch Foundation Crystal Bridge Conservatory and more.
KOCO
Oklahoma City fire crews respond to blaze at vacant shopping center
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire near NW 10th Street Saturday morning. The fire started around 2 a.m. at a vacant shopping center. No one was inside the building at the time. The building partially collapsed because of the blaze. Fire officials said...
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
“We showed up to Christmas dirty”: NW OKC Apartments still experiencing frequent water shut-offs
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
KOCO
High 5: OKC firefighter wins powerlifting competitions in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 would like to give a big High 5 to perhaps the strongest firefighter in Oklahoma. Last month, Oklahoma City Fire Department Corp. Chad Ake competed in powerlifting events in Salt Lake City, winning the IPL World Powerlifting Championship. This month, he brought home the gold again after winning the Olympia Powerlifting competition in Las Vegas.
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
KOCO
Residents of Oklahoma town continue dealing with water lines broken during cold snap
LUTHER, Okla. — Cities and towns across Oklahoma are trying to fix pipes and water lines after last week's cold snap. In Luther, staff members are doing their best to fix everything they can. But some residents are still dealing with broken pipes. Luther resident Juan Hester showed KOCO...
KFOR
Oklahoma City chef makes his pasta with care
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He was always in the spice rack as a kid. Chris Becker spent years at the elbow of some of New York’s finest chefs who taught him that even the simplest of recipes require careful choices to make the best dish. “Sequence matters,” he...
KOCO
Guests can now see African lion cubs born earlier this year at OKC Zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY — Guests are now able to see the four African lion cubs that were born earlier this year at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Zoo officials announced that the four cubs – Neema, Makena, Zahara and Mshango – will be out for public viewing in their outdoor habitat at Lion Overlook in the mornings starting Thursday. They will be available to see until about 1 p.m.
KOCO
Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
Ponca City News
Community mourns the loss of radio personality Sean Anderson
Body Team Radio personality Sean Anderson passed away in the morning on Saturday, Dec. 24. Anderson was an employee of Team Radio for over 25 years. The following was a statement released by Team Radio on the passing of Anderson: “Sean Anderson’s passing has left us in shock and disbelief. He was such a wonderful person and friend first, then such a valued employee and co-worker who was the ultimate team player. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his children and grand children that he loved so very much. ”
