Washington State

NFL playoff picture: AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 17

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
With just a handful of teams still competing in the NFC, Philadelphia has a clinching scenario that involves the overall No. 1 seed for Week 17.

NFL research released the clinching scenarios for the AFC and NFC, excluding any tiebreaker scenarios.

NFL Communications just released the official scenario with tie-breakers included.

Here are the Week 17 clinching scenarios across the league.

AFC

Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolls away from pressure.

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

Baltimore Ravens – playoff berth

Cincinnati Bengals – playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers – playoff berth

BUFFALO BILLS (12-3)

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – at Cincinnati (11-4), Monday, 8:30 PM ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 18 – vs. New England (7-8)

Buffalo clinches home-field advantage and AFC’s lone first-round bye with:

BUF win + KC loss

CINCINNATI BENGALS (11-4)

Mandatory Credit:Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – vs. Buffalo (12-3), Monday, 8:30 PM ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 18 – vs. Baltimore (10-5)

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division title with:

CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR

CIN tie + BAL loss

MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-7)

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – at New England (7-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Week 18 – vs. New York Jets (7-8)

Miami clinches a playoff berth with:

MIA win + NYJ loss or tie OR

MIA tie + NYJ loss + PIT loss or tie

NFC

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

CLINCHED:

Minnesota Vikings – NFC North division title

San Francisco 49ers – NFC West division title

Dallas Cowboys – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth

NEW YORK GIANTS (8-6-1)

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – vs. Indianapolis (4-10-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Week 18 – at Philadelphia (13-2)

N.Y. Giants clinch playoff berth with:

NYG win OR

NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR

NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + DET loss or tie OR

NYG tie + WAS loss or tie + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR

SEA loss + WAS loss OR

SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie OR

WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (13-2)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Week 17 – vs. New Orleans (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Week 18 – vs. N.Y. Giants (8-6-1)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

PHI win or tie OR

DAL loss or tie

Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage and NFC’s lone first-round bye with:

PHI win OR

PHI tie + MIN loss or tie OR

DAL loss or tie + MIN loss + SF loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (7-8)

Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 18 1979

Week 17 – vs. Carolina (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Week 18 – at Atlanta (5-10)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

TB win

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (7-7-1)

Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – vs. Cleveland (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Week 18 – vs. Dallas (11-4)

Washington clinches a playoff berth with:

WAS win + SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie

Related
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team.  Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
The Spun

Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday

Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why

So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Decider.com

How To Watch Tonight’s Cowboys-Titans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Prime Video Game Live Online

What better way to ring in the New Year than with a little Thursday Night Football? Tonight marks the final TNF game of 2022 before we head into 2023, which is inching closer than ever. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cowboys (11-4) just beat the Philadelphia Eagles and have remained victorious, winning five of their six recent games, while the The Titans (7-8), have not fared as well, losing the past five games. Could tonight be their lucky night? We’ll just have to wait, watch and see. Read on for all...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers

The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

