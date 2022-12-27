ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulators: DraftKings could face $350,000 fine after mailing sports betting ads to people under 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio — DraftKings sportsbook could face a $350,000 fine after it was accused of mailing advertisements to people under 21. The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Friday that it is taking administrative action against the company for what it says is a violation of Ohio’s sports gaming advertising rules. DraftKings will be able to request a hearing, and no fine will be issued until the company gets due process, according to a press release.
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
How betting is changing everything about the way we watch sports in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sports betting is here, and in Ohio it seems like sportsbook options are about to pop up everywhere as soon as the calendar flips to the new year. Lawmakers approved legislation late last year allowing residents to place sports bets online, at casinos, racinos, and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities.
Ohio sports betting promos: Barstool Sportsbook pre-launch offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the Barstool Ohio launch coming overnight tonight, time is brief to lock in Ohio sports betting promos like this one...
Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Joe Burrow & friends: Notable Caesars Ohio 2023 player futures

Whether you call him Joe Cool, Joey Franchise or Joe Brrr, as teammate Ja’Marr Chase opts to informally utter, one thing is for certain: Joe Burrow is one of those dudes. The Cincinnati Bengals stud quarterback is simply one of those NFL ballers whose DNA never allows his team to admit defeat without a fight.
A rainy end to 2022: Northeast Ohio’s weekend weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain and warmer weather are both expected in the final days of 2022. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the 50s on Friday and in the upper 40s on Saturday. Showers are expected both days before skies clear a bit to welcome in 2023 on Sunday with some sunshine. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s Friday night and upper 30s on Saturday night. Sunday will see highs in the mid 40s with overnight lows falling back into the 30s once again.
Ohio sports betting promos: last minute pre-launch offers to get now

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Ohio sports betting promos are here and bettors can take advantage of these last-minute offers. New players who sign...
