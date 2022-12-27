CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain and warmer weather are both expected in the final days of 2022. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the 50s on Friday and in the upper 40s on Saturday. Showers are expected both days before skies clear a bit to welcome in 2023 on Sunday with some sunshine. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s Friday night and upper 30s on Saturday night. Sunday will see highs in the mid 40s with overnight lows falling back into the 30s once again.

