Ohio State

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Cleveland.com

Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Burrow & friends: Notable Caesars Ohio 2023 player futures

Whether you call him Joe Cool, Joey Franchise or Joe Brrr, as teammate Ja’Marr Chase opts to informally utter, one thing is for certain: Joe Burrow is one of those dudes. The Cincinnati Bengals stud quarterback is simply one of those NFL ballers whose DNA never allows his team to admit defeat without a fight.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Josh Allen presents MVP-caliber challenge for Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t want Monday’s night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year’s MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won’t be easy.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Jadeveon Clowney clears concussion protocol and likely to face Commanders; Joe Woods, Mike Priefer under scrutiny: Browns Insider

LANDOVER, Md. — Jadeveon Clowney cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, made the trip to Washington, D.C., and is likely to face the Commanders on Sunday. Clowney returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Thursday with an illness, but hadn’t been fully cleared from concussion protocol and was listed as questionable.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What makes Josh Allen such a challenge for the Bengals’ defense? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - As the weeks pass, the challenges only rise even higher for the Cincinnati Bengals. Maybe that’s why Josh Allen and the top-seeded Buffalo Bills coming to town is only fitting for the final Monday Night Football matchup of the year. Allen, who was the preseason favorite for MVP entering this season, is still in the mix for potentially beating out Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow depending on how Monday night goes.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Fair assumption’ that Tyler Huntley will start for Ravens as Lamar Jackson’s absence continues

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens’ woes on offense, and at quarterback specifically, appear set to continue for another week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent for Baltimore’s practice once again Friday ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters it would be a “fair assumption” that Tyler Huntley earns another start for the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Why the Deshaun Watson-Donovan Peoples-Jones connection could be key for the Browns against the Commanders

BEREA, Ohio -- While Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has worked to get his feet under him, he’s gotten into a nice rhythm with one receiver in particular. Donovan Peoples-Jones put up career highs in catches, targets and yards against the Bengals in Watson’s second game back a couple weeks ago. Since that 114-yard afternoon, he’s had just 33 receiving yards -- but I’m betting on their early connection and Watson wanting to prop up one of his key receivers this week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
