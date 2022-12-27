CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t want Monday’s night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year’s MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won’t be easy.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO