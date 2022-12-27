Read full article on original website
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Previewing Browns vs. Commanders; Ohio State vs. Georgia: Quincy Carrier, Lance Reisland, Stephen Means on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier discusses the job status of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew...
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
Joe Burrow will put the Bengals on his back Monday night against the Bills: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ chances at the top seed will rise or fall based on Joe Burrow’s performance on Monday night against the Bills. Burrow has typically risen to the occasion in those moments throughout his career and he should put up some big numbers whether he’s able to help Cincinnati come away with a win or not.
Josh Allen presents MVP-caliber challenge for Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t want Monday’s night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year’s MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won’t be easy.
Jadeveon Clowney clears concussion protocol and likely to face Commanders; Joe Woods, Mike Priefer under scrutiny: Browns Insider
LANDOVER, Md. — Jadeveon Clowney cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, made the trip to Washington, D.C., and is likely to face the Commanders on Sunday. Clowney returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Thursday with an illness, but hadn’t been fully cleared from concussion protocol and was listed as questionable.
Why Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson backing Kevin Stefanski matters: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson once again backed up his head coach and play-caller on Thursday when he addressed the media. It’s the second week in a row he’s came out in support of Stefanski. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe talked about why...
What makes Josh Allen such a challenge for the Bengals’ defense? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - As the weeks pass, the challenges only rise even higher for the Cincinnati Bengals. Maybe that’s why Josh Allen and the top-seeded Buffalo Bills coming to town is only fitting for the final Monday Night Football matchup of the year. Allen, who was the preseason favorite for MVP entering this season, is still in the mix for potentially beating out Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow depending on how Monday night goes.
‘Fair assumption’ that Tyler Huntley will start for Ravens as Lamar Jackson’s absence continues
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens’ woes on offense, and at quarterback specifically, appear set to continue for another week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent for Baltimore’s practice once again Friday ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters it would be a “fair assumption” that Tyler Huntley earns another start for the Ravens.
Why the Cleveland Cavaliers are experiencing some bad luck lately: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a bit streaky this season. While they’ve put together an eight-game win-streak, a four-game win streak and a five-game win streak this season, they’ve also lost five in a row and three in a row this season. The most recent...
Sam Hubbard a game-time decision for Monday night’s game against the Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard wants to be in the lineup on Monday night against the Bills. Hubbard told reporters on Friday the calf injury he suffered against Tampa Bay earlier this month is something he’s been dealing with for a couple of weeks and it got to the point where he had to shut things down.
Why the Deshaun Watson-Donovan Peoples-Jones connection could be key for the Browns against the Commanders
BEREA, Ohio -- While Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has worked to get his feet under him, he’s gotten into a nice rhythm with one receiver in particular. Donovan Peoples-Jones put up career highs in catches, targets and yards against the Bengals in Watson’s second game back a couple weeks ago. Since that 114-yard afternoon, he’s had just 33 receiving yards -- but I’m betting on their early connection and Watson wanting to prop up one of his key receivers this week.
Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins placed on injured reserve
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals officially placed right tackle La’el Collins on injured reserve on Friday, a move that was in the works since he suffered a left knee injury against the Patriots. Collins suffered a torn ACL and MCL and will be out for seven months during...
