"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking Lot
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling Heights
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and Chances
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit
Detroit ‘Castle’ For Sale is Part Medieval Times, Part Haunted House
I genuinely don't know what to think about this home in Detroit. It's HUGE, yes, and obviously, the areas that the realtors want to focus on are kind of cleaned up, and REALLY featured heavily. But the rest of this home is VERY strange, and a hodgepodge of modern, ancient, and every era in between.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Aretha Franklin
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. For our final entry, we're taking a peek inside Aretha Franklin's Bloomfield Hills home which sold for $1.3 million earlier this year. As you'll see in the pictures below, this stunning house features some of the original appliances that were used by the Queen of Soul before her death in 2019.
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Watch Lost Video of Layne Staley’s Fourth-to-Final Show
Late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley is seen in long-lost video clips from his fourth-to-final show in 1996. The band opened for Kiss at the Tiger Stadium in Detroit, MI, on Jun. 28 that year, and appeared at three subsequent concerts on Kiss’ reunion tour. The last of those, on Jul. 3, was to be Staley’s final performance with the band before his death in 2002. The clips can be seen below.
This Michigan City Makes It Into The Top 10 Rudest Cities In America
Being rude is not something you want to be known for, especially in a city. Unfortunately, there is a Michigan city that has been given the title of 'one of the top 10 rudest cities in the entire country. A website called Preply decided to. "survey over 1,500 residents of...
Throwback Thursday: Michigan’s Weird Ending To The 2005 Alamo Bowl
Michigan's 2005 season ended with a wacky ending to their Alamo Bowl tilt with Nebraska. Michigan Was Ranked #3 In The Pre-Season, But Wound Up Out Of The Top 20. Michigan began the 2005 season with high hopes, garnering the number three ranking in the AP's pre-season poll. But losses in rivalry games to Notre Dame, Minnesota and Ohio State left the Wolverines 7-4 and ranked #20 heading into their Alamo Bowl game with Nebraska, then still in the Big 12 conference.
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
Some Michigan Roads Will Soon Be Able To Charge Electric Vehicles
Technology is changing fast in the automotive industry with the move toward using electric vehicles. Michigan roads will be upgraded to charge electric vehicles. I can remember when cars were made entirely of steel, gas prices were way under a dollar per gallon, and a time when automakers actually bragged about how much gas the vehicle would use as a selling point. Times have changed.
Imagine Maximum Seasickness on this Wild Harsens Island Ferry Ride During Blizzard of 2022
You've no doubt seen plenty of images from the blizzard of 2022 across the Great Lakes, but likely no image will give you one of greater dread and seasickness than watching this approach of the Harsens Island Ferry. The ferry is used to travel between Algonac and Harsens Island crossing...
Let’s Be Honest, Moe Wagner Had That Coming
In the aftermath of last night's scuffle between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, the sports universe, as it is so banally wont to do, has engaged in a sensationalism arms race to come up with the biggest pearl-clutching overreaction. "Killian Hayes should be charged with assault!" "No matter what...
James Hetfield Of Metallica Sends Video To Detroit Lions
Master of messages - James Hetfield of Metallica sent a super cool video message to the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell. Most Detroit Lions fans know that Coach Campbell is a die-hard Metallica fan. As a matter of fact, when Metallica recently announce their upcoming world tour that does include two date in November 2023 at Ford Field, Dan Campbell sent the band a video message of his own.
