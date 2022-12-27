ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Aretha Franklin

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. For our final entry, we're taking a peek inside Aretha Franklin's Bloomfield Hills home which sold for $1.3 million earlier this year. As you'll see in the pictures below, this stunning house features some of the original appliances that were used by the Queen of Soul before her death in 2019.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
Watch Lost Video of Layne Staley’s Fourth-to-Final Show

Late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley is seen in long-lost video clips from his fourth-to-final show in 1996. The band opened for Kiss at the Tiger Stadium in Detroit, MI, on Jun. 28 that year, and appeared at three subsequent concerts on Kiss’ reunion tour. The last of those, on Jul. 3, was to be Staley’s final performance with the band before his death in 2002. The clips can be seen below.
DETROIT, MI
Throwback Thursday: Michigan’s Weird Ending To The 2005 Alamo Bowl

Michigan's 2005 season ended with a wacky ending to their Alamo Bowl tilt with Nebraska. Michigan Was Ranked #3 In The Pre-Season, But Wound Up Out Of The Top 20. Michigan began the 2005 season with high hopes, garnering the number three ranking in the AP's pre-season poll. But losses in rivalry games to Notre Dame, Minnesota and Ohio State left the Wolverines 7-4 and ranked #20 heading into their Alamo Bowl game with Nebraska, then still in the Big 12 conference.
LINCOLN, NE
Some Michigan Roads Will Soon Be Able To Charge Electric Vehicles

Technology is changing fast in the automotive industry with the move toward using electric vehicles. Michigan roads will be upgraded to charge electric vehicles. I can remember when cars were made entirely of steel, gas prices were way under a dollar per gallon, and a time when automakers actually bragged about how much gas the vehicle would use as a selling point. Times have changed.
MICHIGAN STATE
Let’s Be Honest, Moe Wagner Had That Coming

In the aftermath of last night's scuffle between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, the sports universe, as it is so banally wont to do, has engaged in a sensationalism arms race to come up with the biggest pearl-clutching overreaction. "Killian Hayes should be charged with assault!" "No matter what...
DETROIT, MI
James Hetfield Of Metallica Sends Video To Detroit Lions

Master of messages - James Hetfield of Metallica sent a super cool video message to the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell. Most Detroit Lions fans know that Coach Campbell is a die-hard Metallica fan. As a matter of fact, when Metallica recently announce their upcoming world tour that does include two date in November 2023 at Ford Field, Dan Campbell sent the band a video message of his own.
DETROIT, MI
