why would anyone leave their dogs alone in the front yard. that's very careful of the owners. my neighbor's dog was always running out as soon as they would open the door. but they would let her run around the neighborhood. the last time, their dogs got ran over, and she passed. I have 2 dogs and they never go to the front yard unless they are leashed. I wish people would take good care of their babies. I hope they are found, they go through depression.
ESA isn't that a label certain people like to place on their pets in order to bring them into grocery stores and restaurants (places the health department state animals are NOT allowed for sanitary reasons). Sorry to sound harsh, it's just that the same people who claim they have an ESA oddly enough loose track of them or loose interest in them. If my MH well-being was supported by an animal you can better believe that animal and I would be inseparable. They'd also be microchipped. Knowing that French bulldogs have to be the most stolen breed currently, why would you let your ESA dogs outside unattended -even in the backyard.
I can't believe you didn't microchip your dogs especially if they are emotional support dogs. I do hope you see them again though those dogs are a popular breed which goes missing (stolen) because of their cost. I have a service dog and i never have her out of my sight cause it would kill me if anything happened to them! Good luck!
Comments / 12