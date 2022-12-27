ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 12

dolores gomez
3d ago

why would anyone leave their dogs alone in the front yard. that's very careful of the owners. my neighbor's dog was always running out as soon as they would open the door. but they would let her run around the neighborhood. the last time, their dogs got ran over, and she passed. I have 2 dogs and they never go to the front yard unless they are leashed. I wish people would take good care of their babies. I hope they are found, they go through depression.

Reply
6
imsocool
3d ago

ESA isn't that a label certain people like to place on their pets in order to bring them into grocery stores and restaurants (places the health department state animals are NOT allowed for sanitary reasons). Sorry to sound harsh, it's just that the same people who claim they have an ESA oddly enough loose track of them or loose interest in them. If my MH well-being was supported by an animal you can better believe that animal and I would be inseparable. They'd also be microchipped. Knowing that French bulldogs have to be the most stolen breed currently, why would you let your ESA dogs outside unattended -even in the backyard.

Reply(1)
3
WordsToLiveBy
4d ago

I can't believe you didn't microchip your dogs especially if they are emotional support dogs. I do hope you see them again though those dogs are a popular breed which goes missing (stolen) because of their cost. I have a service dog and i never have her out of my sight cause it would kill me if anything happened to them! Good luck!

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy