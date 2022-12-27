ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Police On Alert This Weekend

The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?

The snow has stopped and the winds are not gusting in Western New York. As dump trucks and loaders fill the streets of the Buffalo area, a new problem may be just around the corner. The spat between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive has shown the...
BUFFALO, NY
americanhistorycentral.com

George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776

Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
Power 93.7 WBLK

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY

If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Driving Ban Lifted In City Of Buffalo

As of midnight this morning the driving ban that was in place in the City of Buffalo has been lifted. The ban has been replaced with a travel advisory which means that you should only be out on the roads if you need to be. New York State Governor Kathy...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
newyorkconstructionreport.com

$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction

A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
