St. Johns County Christmas Tree-cycling Program

Jacksonville FL — Starting January 1st, a new toll road relief program will begin in Florida. On Thursday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave final approval to a measure giving drivers who have 35 or more toll transactions a month a 50% credit on their SunPass or other state transponder account. The new program will run from January 1st through December 31st, 2023 and you will be able to take advantage of the program while using the Frist Coast Expressway or the East and West Beltway Express Lanes in Northeast Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO